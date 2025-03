French national police are seen in front of Gare du Nord train station in Paris on August 24, 2015. Officials on Friday said trains were halted at the station after a World War II bomb was uncovered overnight near the tracks. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- All domestic and international trains at Gare du Nord, Europe's busiest train station, came to a halt Friday after an unexploded World War II shell was discovered, officials said. According to a statement on X from the RER B suburban train line, unspecified construction work conducted overnight had uncovered the bomb near the tracks. Advertisement

"The bomb disposal experts are analyzing the situation to secure the area and evacuate the elements," it said.

Trains were disrupted across the entire line and would not resume before mid-afternoon, "after formal authorization from authorities," according to the train line.

The website for international high-speed rail Eurostar shows all of its trains departing Paris Gare du Nord for London were canceled until 1 p.m. local time.

"Due to the discovery of an unexploded bomb from the Second World War near Paris Gare du Nord, we've had to cancel your train," it states.

Accommodating about 700,000 passengers a day, Gare du Nord is not only France's busiest train station but also the busiest train station in all of Europe, according to SNCF, France's state-owned railway company.

This is a developing story.