A Russian missile attack on Friday was aimed at Ukrainian infrastructure, but also damaged residential buildings and injured people. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

March 7 (UPI) -- Russia attacked Ukraine Friday with dozens of missiles and more than a hundred drones on a mission to destroy infrastructure. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted to Telegram that the assault included "67 missiles of various types and 194 strike UAVs and simulator drones." Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted to X that the attack was aimed at energy facilities in the Chernihiv, Odesa, Poltava and Ternopil regions. The nation's military said the targeted facilities were part of Ukraine's gas production industry.

Zelensky also stated that residential buildings were also damaged, and that a Russian missile stuck near an apartment building in the city of Kharkiv. That incident reportedly injured eight people and damaged nine apartment buildings.

The strike in Poltava left an adult and a child injured when a missile hit two housing blocks. Ternopil Oblast Regional Governor Viacheslav Nehoda announced that an industrial facility in the Ternopil region was struck by missiles, which may interrupt gas supplies.

Ukraine's military claims to have shot down 134 airborne targets, while 10 Russian missiles missed their targets, as did 86 drones. Zelensky said aircraft supplied by France were able to successfully intercept Russian cruise missiles.

The attack follows the Wednesday stoppage by the United States of sharing military intelligence with Ukraine. Zelensky is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia Monday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where his team will then remain to work with U.S. officials.