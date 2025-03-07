At least 70 killed in Syrian clashes between the government and pro-Assad gunmen

At least 70 people have died in armed clashes between Syria's security forces and forces still loyal to deposed dictator Bashir al-Assad, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Photo by Bilal Al Hammoud/EPA-EFE

March 7 (UPI) -- At least 70 people have died in armed clashes between Syria's security forces and forces still loyal to deposed dictator Bashir al-Assad, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The group said Friday 71 people had died, including 35 government forces, 32 pro-Assad gunmen and four civilians. Advertisement

Government security convoys patrolled the roads Friday in Latakia and Tartus along the Mediterranean shore.

On the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency, Syrian defense ministry spokesman Col. Hassan Abdul Ghani warned Assad loyalists in Latakia to surrender.

"Thousands have chosen to surrender their weapons and return to their families, while some insist on fleeing and dying in defense of murderers and criminals," he said. "The choice is clear: lay down your weapons or face your inevitable fate."

The fighting came after 16 people serving as government security forces were killed by pro-Assad gunmen Thursday evening in the countryside near Latakia.

They died in an ambush as they left the village of Beit Aana.

The confrontations included thousands of anti-government protesters who demanded that government forces leave the countryside in Latakia and Tartus Provinces.

It's the worst violence since Syrian rebels brought down al-Assad's dictatorship in December.

Advertisement

The Syrian government sent reinforcements to the coast in an effort to assert authority over a few towns and villages occupied by anti-government gunmen.

Syria's coastal region was a stronghold for the pro-Assad Alawite minority Syria. The now-exiled Assad family are Alawite.