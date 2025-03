At least four people were killed and more than 30 injured in a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvi Rih, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo by Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- A missile attack by Russian forces in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region killed four people and injured more than 30. The assault stuck a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih Wednesday at around 10 p.m. local time, instantly killing two men and a woman. A third man injured in the incident died in the hospital early Thursday. Advertisement

Governor of the region Serhii Lysak reported that a child was among the injured, 14 of whom are in serious condition, and that most remain hospitalized.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted to Telegram that citizens of the United States and Britain, working with a volunteer humanitarian organization had checked into the hotel prior to the attack, but survived as they were able to escape their rooms. It is unclear if any were injured.

The incident also resulted in damage to more than a dozen apartment buildings, as well as several cars, a post office, 12 shops and a cultural center, according to Governor Lysak.

Kryvyi Rih, the second-largest city in the region, has been frequently targeted by missiles by Russia. It is also the hometown of President Zelensky. The attack came just hours after the Trump administration stated it was no longer sharing military intelligence with Ukraine.