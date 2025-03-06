France shares intelligence with Ukraine after 'morally detestable' U.S. cut-off

French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu (L) said Thursday France is sharing intelligence with Ukraine following the Trump administration cut-off of U.S. intelligence sharing with Kyiv. He called the U.S. cut-off of aid to Kyiv "morally detestable." File Photo by Ministère Français Des Armées/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Thursday France is sharing intelligence with Ukraine following the Trump administration cut-off of U.S. intelligence sharing with Kyiv. When asked about France's intelligence sharing with Ukraine following the U.S. decision, Lecornu told France Inter that Paris has "intelligence resources that we are providing to Ukrainians." Advertisement

He said France's intelligence is sovereign and the U.S. has no power to control who France shares it with, while condemning the U.S. decision.

"If it's a tool for negotiating and putting pressure on the Ukrainians, it's very hard for them and morally detestable," Lecornu said.

Lecornu said French President Emmanuel Macron has asked him to accelerate aid to Ukraine.

Britain is participating in the Five Eyes group with the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. So Lecornu said sharing British intelligence with Ukraine is "more complicated."

The Trump administration has indicated the intelligence cut-off to Ukraine may be temporary.

European nations are stepping up aid to Ukraine as it resists Russia's invasion and occupation.

An EU summit in Brussels on Thursday was set to address European security, Ukraine assistance and the need for more defense spending.

Advertisement

Most U.S. military channel intelligence sharing with Ukraine was stopped by the Trump administration Wednesday as he pressured Zelensky while being more friendly to Russia.

The Trump announcement on intelligence sharing came on top of a weapons freeze and as the U.S. sided with Russia in a United Nations Ukraine vote. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also ended U.S. offensive cyber operations against Russia while withholding aid to Kyiv.