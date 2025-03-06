Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 6, 2025 / 1:52 PM

European Central Bank cuts interest rates for sixth time, citing the 'disinflation process'

By Doug Cunningham
The European Central Bank's Governing Council said Thursday it had decided to lower three key interest rates by a quarter point. The bank cited the disinflation process in making the decision. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the rapid pace of sweeping economic and political change presents risk and uncertainty for monetary policymakers. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
The European Central Bank's Governing Council said Thursday it had decided to lower three key interest rates by a quarter point. The bank cited the disinflation process in making the decision. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the rapid pace of sweeping economic and political change presents risk and uncertainty for monetary policymakers. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank's Governing Council said Thursday it had decided to lower three key interest rates by a quarter point. The bank cited the disinflation process in making the decision.

It was the sixth straight cut. European inflation had slowed to 2.4% in February.

Advertisement

"The disinflation process is well on track," the ECB said in a statement. "Inflation has continued to develop broadly as staff expected, and the latest projections closely align with the previous inflation outlook. Staff now see headline inflation averaging 2.3% in 2025, 1.9% in 2026 and 2.0% in 2027."

ECB President Christine Lagarde said Thursday that rapid huge pace of economic and political change are impacting Europe and will be taken into account in financial and monetary planning. Part of that relates to future European support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Related

"We have not been spared recent developments in the last few hours and days," Lagarde said during a news conference in Frankfurt.

She said that has added risk and uncertainty "all over."

She added that monetary policymakers will be both vigilant and attentive regarding planned big increases in defense spending and possible inflationary impacts of that new spending and borrowing going forward.

Advertisement

She said that same spending is also expected to enhance European economic growth.

The ECB said the cuts were based upon its "updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission."

The move brings the deposit facility rate to 2.50%, the refinancing rate to 2.65% and the marginal lending rate to 2.90%.

The ECB statement added, "The Governing Council is determined to ensure that inflation stabilizes sustainably at its 2% medium-term target. Especially in current conditions of rising uncertainty, it will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance."

The bank said European economic growth faces continued challenges as it projected growth to be 0.9% in 2025, 1.2% for 2026 and 1.3% for 2027.

Among the challenges, the bank said, are lower exports and "ongoing weakness in investment."

The bank said rising real incomes and gradually fading effects of past interest rate hikes "remain the key drivers underpinning the expected pick-up in demand over time."

The bank said its monetary policy is becoming "meaningfully less restrictive."

Latest Headlines

Trump exempts Mexican goods from new tariffs until at least April 2
World News // 3 minutes ago
Trump exempts Mexican goods from new tariffs until at least April 2
March 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump agreed not to impose new tariffs on Mexico until at least April 2. That's when the pact signed with Mexico in Trump's first term expires.
Denmark's national postal service to stop letter carrying
World News // 4 hours ago
Denmark's national postal service to stop letter carrying
March 6 (UPI) -- Sending and receiving letters in Denmark will take a big hit by 2026 as its national postal service will stop letter deliveries when 2025 comes to a close.
New Zealand's top envoy to Britain fired after questioning Trump's grasp of history
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand's top envoy to Britain fired after questioning Trump's grasp of history
March 6 (UPI) -- New Zealand dismissed its High Commissioner to Britain on Thursday after he likened a U.S.-led initiative to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict appeasement and questioned President Trump's understanding of history.
France shares intelligence with Ukraine after 'morally detestable' U.S. cut-off
World News // 4 hours ago
France shares intelligence with Ukraine after 'morally detestable' U.S. cut-off
March 6 (UPI) -- French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Thursday France is sharing intelligence with Ukraine following the Trump administration cut-off of U.S. intelligence sharing with Kyiv.
7-Eleven parent company announces restructuring and CEO change
World News // 5 hours ago
7-Eleven parent company announces restructuring and CEO change
March 6 (UPI) -- In a major restructuring Seven & i Holdings, parent company of 7-Eleven, said Thursday that Stephen Dacus will become its new President and CEO May 27 replacing Ryuichi Isaka.
Four dead, dozens injured in Ukraine following Russian attack
World News // 6 hours ago
Four dead, dozens injured in Ukraine following Russian attack
March 6 (UPI) -- A missile attack by Russian forces in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region has left four dead and more than 30 injured.
EU holds emergency summit to discuss Ukraine, plan to rearm continent
World News // 6 hours ago
EU holds emergency summit to discuss Ukraine, plan to rearm continent
March 6 (UPI) -- Leaders from all 27 European Union nations, plus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, descended on Brussels for an emergency summit on how best to support beleaguered Ukraine and ramp up the continent's defense.
South Korean fighter jets accidentally bomb residential area, injuring at least 15
World News // 12 hours ago
South Korean fighter jets accidentally bomb residential area, injuring at least 15
SEOUL, March 6 (UPI) -- A pair of South Korean KF-16 fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a residential area outside of Seoul during a live-fire exercise, Seoul's air force said Thursday, injuring at least 15 people.
Iranian musician flogged 74 times over protest song in support of women's rights
World News // 12 hours ago
Iranian musician flogged 74 times over protest song in support of women's rights
March 6 (UPI) -- Iranian musician Mehdi Yarrahi received 74 lashes as part of his sentence a song supporing women's rights and opposes the Middle Eastern country's draconian hijab laws, his lawyer said.
Greenland PM on Trump's U.S. annexation idea: No thanks
World News // 21 hours ago
Greenland PM on Trump's U.S. annexation idea: No thanks
March 5 (UPI) -- Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said the people of Greenland will determine their future and don't want to be part of the United States or Denmark.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Before meeting with Senate Republicans, Musk suggests privatizing U.S. rail, mail
Before meeting with Senate Republicans, Musk suggests privatizing U.S. rail, mail
Trump admin. directed to reinstate nearly 6,000 fired USDA employees
Trump admin. directed to reinstate nearly 6,000 fired USDA employees
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge
U.S. severe weather, tornado forecast for 2025
U.S. severe weather, tornado forecast for 2025
Dow, S&P 500, NASDAQ rally as Trump postpones auto tariffs for month
Dow, S&P 500, NASDAQ rally as Trump postpones auto tariffs for month
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement