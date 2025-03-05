Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 5, 2025 / 5:09 PM

Greenland PM on Trump's U.S. annexation idea: No thanks

By Mike Heuer
On Wednesday at a joint press conference with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Mirror Hall of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said the people of Greenland will determine their future and don't want to be part of the United States or Denmark. Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | On Wednesday at a joint press conference with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Mirror Hall of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said the people of Greenland will determine their future and don't want to be part of the United States or Denmark. Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen/EPA-EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said the people of Greenland will determine their future and don't want to be part of the United States or Denmark.

"We do not want to be Americans nor Danes. We are Kalaallit," Egede said Wednesday in a Facebook post that is written in Greenland's native language.

Advertisement

Egede made his comment after President Donald Trump said Greenland is important for national and global security.

"We're working with everybody involved to try and get it," Trump said during his speech televised nationally on Tuesday night.

Related

"We need it really for international world security," Trump said. "I think we're going to get it, one way or the other."

Trump said Greenland becoming a U.S. territory would make Greenland's population safe and rich.

"Together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before," Trump said.

Egede in his Facebook response said it's important for "Americans and their leader" to understand the people of Greenland want to be independent.

"We are not for sale and cannot simply be taken," Egede said. "Our future will be decided by us in Greenland."

Polling in Greenland suggests its people don't want to become a U.S. territory and prefer to become an independent state free from Denmark's influence, the Economic Times reported.

Advertisement

Greenland is the world's largest island and home to about 60,000 people. It also is a self-governing territory of Denmark that is located northeast of Canada and west of the United Kingdom and Iceland.

Denmark Defense Minister Trouls Lund Poulsen on Wednesday told that nation's public broadcasting company the United States won't buy or annex Greenland.

"That won't happen," Poulsen said. "The direction that Greenland wants to take will be decided by Greenlanders."

He suggested Denmark would support an expanded U.S. military presence in Greenland, though.

Greenland mostly is covered by glacial ice and positioned where new sea routes are being opened as Arctic ice masses recede amid a changing global climate.

A Russian vessel several years ago crossed the new Northwest Passage between Greenland and the Arctic land mass at the North Pole during the winter months, which has elevated global interest in Greenland and its ports.

The Northwest Passage also is called the Transpolar Sea route and shortens the route between East Asian ports and Europe and the Atlantic Ocean.

Potential use by Russia and China has raised concerns regarding security in the North Atlantic among Western nations.

Greenland also contains oil, natural gas and mineral resources and hosts the United States' northernmost military base.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Around the world, faithful celebrate Ash Wednesday, start of Lenten season
World News // 1 hour ago
Around the world, faithful celebrate Ash Wednesday, start of Lenten season
March 5 (UPI) -- The 40-day season of Lent began as Christian faithful around the world celebrated Ash Wednesday in preparation for Easter in a period for penance, reflection and fasting among those of the Catholic faith.
U.S sanctions Houthi leaders and one company for weapons smuggling
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S sanctions Houthi leaders and one company for weapons smuggling
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned Houthi leaders and one company for alleged weapons smuggling and procurement.
Trump administration cuts off military intelligence sharing with Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration cuts off military intelligence sharing with Ukraine
March 5 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday cut off most military channel intelligence sharing with Ukraine, officials said.
U.S., Israel reject Arab world's $53B post-war reconstruction, governance plan for Gaza
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Israel reject Arab world's $53B post-war reconstruction, governance plan for Gaza
March 5 (UPI) -- The United States dismissed a $53 billion, five-year reconstruction plan for Gaza backed by Arab states, saying President Donald Trump believed his proposal to transform the Palestinian enclave into a U.S.-owned "riviera
German coalition unveils plans to up defense spending to at least $120B a year by 2030
World News // 9 hours ago
German coalition unveils plans to up defense spending to at least $120B a year by 2030
March 5 (UPI) -- Germany's government-in-waiting unveiled a plan to boost defense spending by hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the decade by relaxing strict so-called "debt brake" rules enshrined in its constitution.
South Korea commemorates March 1 Movement amid rising political tensions
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korea commemorates March 1 Movement amid rising political tensions
SEOUL, March 5 (UPI) -- Every year on March 1, South Koreans commemorate the anniversary of the 1919 March 1 Movement, a nationwide uprising against Japanese imperial rule that galvanized the Korean independence movement.
North Korea has sent thousands of additional troops to Russia: S. Korean lawmaker
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea has sent thousands of additional troops to Russia: S. Korean lawmaker
SEOUL, March 5 (UPI) -- North Korea recently sent some 3,500 additional soldiers to Russia's Far East for field training, a South Korean lawmaker said Wednesday, with the possibility of soon being dispatched to the front lines.
Zelensky offers terms for peace negotiations; calls Oval Office argument 'regrettable'
World News // 14 hours ago
Zelensky offers terms for peace negotiations; calls Oval Office argument 'regrettable'
March 5 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine called last week's heated Oval Office argument with U.S. President Donald Trump "regrettable" as he offered conditions for peace negotiations.
Arab leaders endorse Gaza reconstruction plan, reaffirm 'strategic choice' for peace
World News // 1 day ago
Arab leaders endorse Gaza reconstruction plan, reaffirm 'strategic choice' for peace
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 4 (UPI) -- Arab leaders on Tuesday adopted Egypt's $53 billion-plan for the reconstruction of war-devastated Gaza Strip and called on the U.N. Security Council to deploy international peacekeeping forces in the West Bank and Gaza.
Pope Francis off ventilator and stable, but health condition called 'complex'
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis off ventilator and stable, but health condition called 'complex'
March 4 (UPI) -- The Vatican on Tuesday called the health condition of Pope Francis "guarded" and "complex" as he remained in a stable condition with double pneumonia, according to officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pope Francis off ventilator and stable, but health condition called 'complex'
Pope Francis off ventilator and stable, but health condition called 'complex'
Trump makes Americans poorer, less safe, says Slotkin in Democrats' response
Trump makes Americans poorer, less safe, says Slotkin in Democrats' response
President Donald Trump addresses raucous joint session of Congress
President Donald Trump addresses raucous joint session of Congress
Southwest Airlines to shut 2 crew bases in Texas, Florida
Southwest Airlines to shut 2 crew bases in Texas, Florida
U.S., Israel reject Arab world's $53B post-war reconstruction, governance plan for Gaza
U.S., Israel reject Arab world's $53B post-war reconstruction, governance plan for Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement