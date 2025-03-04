Arab leaders meet to endorse Egypt's Gaza plan over Trump's 'Riviera' vision

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (R) meets with Jordanian Foreign Minster Ayman Safadi at Al Tahrir palace in Cairo on Monday as part of preparations for the Arab summit Tuesday that which aimed to address developments related to the Palestinian issue and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. Photo by Mohamed Hossam/EPA-EFE

BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 4 (UPI) -- Arab leaders convened for an emergency summit in Cairo on Tuesday to endorse Egypt's plan for the reconstruction of war-devastated Gaza Strip while keeping its two million inhabitants on their land, rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's "Riviera" vision of relocating them. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said during the summit's opening session that the plan "preserves the right of the Palestinian people in rebuilding their homeland and guarantees their stay on their land." Advertisement

The comprehensive, $53 billion plan includes a six-month recovery phase during which temporary housing will be provided for 1.5 million displaced Gazans at seven sites inside the Strip, to be followed by two stages of reconstruction.

The first phase will take two years and cost $20 billion, while the second phase will last 2 1/2 years and cost $30 billion. The entire process is expected to run until 2030.

Al-Sisi said the "fierce" Israeli war on Gaza was meant to "empty" the Strip from inhabitants by force and highlighted the "steadfastness and determination" of the Palestinian people "to hold on their land and recover their rights."

He said Egypt has worked with "the brothers in Palestine" to form an administrative committee of Palestinian independent and professional technocrats to run the Gaza Strip and supervise relief operations for a temporary period to prepare for the return of the Palestinian Authority.

Egypt also was working on training Palestinian security cadres that would be tasked with preserving security inside Gaza during the coming period, he said. Jordan also was involved in the training process.

Al-Sisi said the reconstruction plan should have a parallel process for a peace plan to be supported by the international community and the countries in the region to achieve "a just, comprehensive and lasting settlement" of the Palestinian cause.

He called on "all free and friendly countries to support this process" by taking part in a reconstruction conference that Egypt will host next month.

"There will be no genuine peace without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and guarantees to preserve Israel's security," he said.

He expressed confidence that Trump "is capable" of supporting an effective political process to achieve "a just solution."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised Egypt's Gaza plan, completely rejecting calls for displacing the Palestinians from their homeland.

Abbas said the summit was taking place at a time "serious challenges" were threatening the Palestinian cause, and he called on the Arab leaders to support the plan for the reconstruction of Gaza "with our people remaining in their land."

He emphasized the need for the Palestinian Authority to assume its responsibilities in the Strip and intensify efforts to strengthen unity among Palestinian factions.

Jordan's King Abdullah strongly rejected "all attempts to displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and annex the lands" in blatant violation of international laws.

Abdallah confirmed his country's support of the Gaza reconstruction plan and said that "the two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that would guarantee the establishment of an independent Palestinian state ... with East Jerusalem as its capital."

"This provides a comprehensive political horizon to establish stability in the region and spare its people further conflicts," he added.

Addressing the Arab leaders, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said their summit was "an important signal that the world has a collective responsibility to support efforts to end this war, relieve profound human suffering and secure lasting peace."

Guterres called for avoiding "at all costs" the resumption of hostilities that would plunge "the millions back into an abyss of suffering and further destabilize the region."

He emphasized that ending the immediate crisis was not enough as there is a need for a clear political framework that lays the foundation for Gaza's "recovery, reconstruction and lasting stability."

He called for addressing "Israel's legitimate security concerns" but "that should not be through long-term Israeli military presence in Gaza."

The U.N. chief stressed that the Palestinian people must have the right to govern themselves and that the "only path to lasting peace is one where two states -- Israel and Palestine -- live side by side in peace and security, in line with international law and relevant U.N. resolutions, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states."

Arab leaders were set to endorse Egypt's Gaza plan at the end of their one-day summit later Tuesday.

Egypt, Jordan and other U.S. allies in the region promptly rejected Trump's idea of taking over Gaza, rebuilding it by relocating permanently its inhabitants and turning it into a "Middle East Riviera."