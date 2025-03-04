Trending
U.S. 25% tariffs on Canadian, Mexican goods take effect; Canada retaliates

By Ben Hooper
U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico took effect Tuesday morning. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico took effect Tuesday, prompting a retaliatory tariff to take effect in Canada.

The tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were initially delayed while negotiations with Canada and Mexico about border security and drug trafficking continued, but the administration announced Monday night that the tariffs would take effect as scheduled Tuesday.

"While President Trump gave both Canada and Mexico ample opportunity to curb the dangerous cartel activity and influx of lethal drugs flowing into our country, they have failed to adequately address the situation," the White House statement said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that his country would respond with 25% tariffs against $155 billion of American goods. Tariffs on $30 billion of American goods took effect at 12:01 a.m. EST Tuesday, with the remaining tariffs due to take effect in 21 days' time.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. trade action is withdrawn, and should U.S. tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau said in a statement.

The White House's statement highlighted the trafficking of fentanyl across both borders.

"Last year's northern border fentanyl seizures, though smaller than Mexico's, could kill 9.5 million Americans due to the drug's potency -- proof of Canada's growing role in this crisis," the Trump administration said.

Trudeau's statement highlighted his country's efforts to curb fentanyl trafficking, including a $1.3 border plan and the appointment of a fentanyl czar.

"Because of this work -- in partnership with the United States -- fentanyl seizures from Canada have dropped 97 percent between December 2024 and January 2025 to a near-zero low of 0.03 pounds seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection," he said.

Trump's tariffs also included a 10% increase on existing tariffs on goods imported from China. Beijing announced it would respond with 10% to 15% tariffs on imported U.S. goods including chicken, wheat, corn and cotton products.

Latest Headlines

Kim Jong Un's sister warns of provocative response to U.S. aircraft carrier deployment
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's sister warns of provocative response to U.S. aircraft carrier deployment
SEOUL, March 4 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister said Tuesday that the deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier to South Korea would prompt Pyongyang to bolster its nuclear arsenal and ramp up military provocations.
Firefighters battle deadly blaze in northeastern Japan
World News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters battle deadly blaze in northeastern Japan
March 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze in northeastern Japan that has damaged dozens of homes, burned thousands of acres and killed at least one person, officials on Tuesday said.
Car rams pedestrians in Mannheim, Germany, killing at least two
World News // 22 hours ago
Car rams pedestrians in Mannheim, Germany, killing at least two
March 3 (UPI) -- A car rammed into a group of pedestrians in Mannheim, Germany, killing at least two people and injuring several others, police said.
Colombian president urges marijuana legalization to end cartel violence
World News // 13 hours ago
Colombian president urges marijuana legalization to end cartel violence
March 3 (UPI) -- Colombia President Gustavo Petro is calling on his country's Congress to legalize marijuana, saying its prohibition "only brings violence" from cartels.
Pope Francis put back on ventilator after 2 episodes of acute respiratory failure
World News // 16 hours ago
Pope Francis put back on ventilator after 2 episodes of acute respiratory failure
March 3 (UPI) -- Pope Francis suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency and went back on a ventilator as he remains hospitalized for double pneumonia, the Vatican said Monday night.
One killed, four injured in knife attack at Israeli bus station
World News // 20 hours ago
One killed, four injured in knife attack at Israeli bus station
March 3 (UPI) -- A knife attack at a transit station in Haifa, Israel, killed one man and injured at least four other people, police said.
British watchdog probing TikTok, Reddit over children's privacy
World News // 22 hours ago
British watchdog probing TikTok, Reddit over children's privacy
March 3 (UPI) -- A British watchdog group announced investigations into platforms including TikTok and Reddit over the handling of underage users' personal data.
At least one injured after Russian oil refinery set ablaze in suspected Ukraine drone strike
World News // 1 day ago
At least one injured after Russian oil refinery set ablaze in suspected Ukraine drone strike
March 3 (UPI) -- A suspected Ukrainian drone strike triggered a massive blaze at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Ufa in the southern Russian republic of Bashkortostan, injuring one person.
7-Eleven parent company president reportedly plans to step down
World News // 1 day ago
7-Eleven parent company president reportedly plans to step down
March 3 (UPI) -- The Japanese parent company of convenience store chain 7-Eleven is reportedly preparing for its current president, Ryuichi Isaka, to step down, with its outside director, Stephen Hayes Dacus, poised to take his place.
Lithuanian solo rower hit by cyclone-churned seas rescued off Australia's east coast
World News // 1 day ago
Lithuanian solo rower hit by cyclone-churned seas rescued off Australia's east coast
March 3 (UPI) -- A Lithuanian solo rower who became caught in treacherous seas caused by a cyclone off Australia's east coast over the weekend has been rescued, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said Monday.
