U.S. 25% tariffs on Canadian, Mexican goods take effect; Canada retaliates

March 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico took effect Tuesday, prompting a retaliatory tariff to take effect in Canada. The tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were initially delayed while negotiations with Canada and Mexico about border security and drug trafficking continued, but the administration announced Monday night that the tariffs would take effect as scheduled Tuesday. Advertisement

"While President Trump gave both Canada and Mexico ample opportunity to curb the dangerous cartel activity and influx of lethal drugs flowing into our country, they have failed to adequately address the situation," the White House statement said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that his country would respond with 25% tariffs against $155 billion of American goods. Tariffs on $30 billion of American goods took effect at 12:01 a.m. EST Tuesday, with the remaining tariffs due to take effect in 21 days' time.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. trade action is withdrawn, and should U.S. tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau said in a statement.

The White House's statement highlighted the trafficking of fentanyl across both borders.

"Last year's northern border fentanyl seizures, though smaller than Mexico's, could kill 9.5 million Americans due to the drug's potency -- proof of Canada's growing role in this crisis," the Trump administration said.

Trudeau's statement highlighted his country's efforts to curb fentanyl trafficking, including a $1.3 border plan and the appointment of a fentanyl czar.

"Because of this work -- in partnership with the United States -- fentanyl seizures from Canada have dropped 97 percent between December 2024 and January 2025 to a near-zero low of 0.03 pounds seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection," he said.

Trump's tariffs also included a 10% increase on existing tariffs on goods imported from China. Beijing announced it would respond with 10% to 15% tariffs on imported U.S. goods including chicken, wheat, corn and cotton products.