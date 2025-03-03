Advertisement
March 3, 2025 / 7:23 AM

At least one injured after Russian oil refinery set ablaze in suspected Ukraine drone strike

By Paul Godfrey

March 3 (UPI) -- One person was injured after a suspected Ukrainian drone strike triggered a massive blaze at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Ufa in the southern Russian republic of Bashkortostan, 1,000 miles from the border with Ukraine.

One worker at the plant was taken to hospital for injuries to his eyes but was able to return to work after treatment, according to the region's health authority.

Emergency services later gave the all-clear for the surrounding area, saying they had put out the fire and that "no excess of harmful substances has been recorded near the plant."

Russian social media channels reported explosions at the plant shortly before the fire broke out, but Kyiv, which has carried out numerous strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure, has not commented publicly.

Ukraine's Pravda news agency said a Telegram channel linked to Russian secret services reported the plant had come under attack from drones amid powerful explosions that shook the city.

The drones scored a direct hit on oil storage facilities and main feedstock supply pipelines were also severely damaged.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the blaze started near an incinerator it was "presumably due to technological processes," as Russia's state-run TASS News agency said investigators from the ministry and experts from a fire lab were working at the scene.

Part-government-owned Bashneft, which runs three refineries in and around Ufa, claimed the blaze and the aftermath posed no risk to the local population or the environment and that production had not been affected.

The company mainly processes crude oil from fields in Bashkiria and western Siberia with the capacity to turn out 168,000 barrels of oil a day.

Also Monday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced a deadly Russian missile strike on a staging ground in the village of Cherkaske near the eastern city of Dnipro on Saturday, killing and injuring an unconfirmed number of soldiers.

The attack with a mobile-launched Iskander-M short-range "quasi" ballistic missile came after a surveillance drone was spotted in the vicinity.

Ground Forces of Ukraine Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi said bureaucracy, incompetence and outdated procedures were to blame and pledged there would be no cover up of the true extent of the casualties or how the tragedy occurred.

"The war requires quick decisions, responsibility, and new safety standards; otherwise, we will lose more than we have," he said in a post on social media.

"Everyone who made decisions that day, and everyone who did not make them on time, will be held accountable. No one will hide behind explanations or formal reports," said Drapatyi.

7-Eleven parent company president reportedly plans to step down
World News // 42 minutes ago
7-Eleven parent company president reportedly plans to step down
March 3 (UPI) -- The Japanese parent company of convenience store chain 7-Eleven is reportedly preparing for its current president, Ryuichi Isaka, to step down, with its outside director, Stephen Hayes Dacus, poised to take his place.
Lithuanian solo rower hit by cyclone-churned seas rescued off Australia's east coast
World News // 3 hours ago
Lithuanian solo rower hit by cyclone-churned seas rescued off Australia's east coast
March 3 (UPI) -- A Lithuanian solo rower who became caught in treacherous seas caused by a cyclone off Australia's east coast over the weekend has been rescued, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said Monday.
James Harrison, Australia's most prolific blood donor, dies aged 88
World News // 3 hours ago
James Harrison, Australia's most prolific blood donor, dies aged 88
March 3 (UPI) -- James Harrison, Australia's most prolific blood and plasma donor, who is credited with saving millions of babies, has passed away, the Oceanic country's Red Cross Lifeblood confirmed. He was 88.
Israel halts humanitarian aid; 116 killed in Gaza since cease-fire
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel halts humanitarian aid; 116 killed in Gaza since cease-fire
March 2 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel would not allow any further humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Doctors remove 'mechanical' ventilator from Pope, who is improving
World News // 15 hours ago
Doctors remove 'mechanical' ventilator from Pope, who is improving
March 2 (UPI) -- Doctors have removed a mechanical ventilator from Pope Francis as the pontiff continues to recover from a respiratory infection that put him in the hospital in critical condition, the Vatican announced Sunday.
Freed Israeli hostage says Hamas mirrored Israel in treatment of captives
World News // 15 hours ago
Freed Israeli hostage says Hamas mirrored Israel in treatment of captives
March 2 (UPI) -- An Israeli hostage who endured more than a year of Hamas captivity has detailed his ordeal as human rights group called the torture suffered by Palestinians held in Israel prisons "shocking."
European leaders back Zelensky in London summit after heated Trump meeting
World News // 19 hours ago
European leaders back Zelensky in London summit after heated Trump meeting
March 2 (UPI) -- After President Donald Trump's heated exchange with Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House last week, the Ukrainian president met with a summit of European leaders at Lancaster House in London to discuss Russia's war.
Zelensky thanks U.S., wants minerals agreement
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky thanks U.S., wants minerals agreement
March 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia and called for a minerals deal after verbally sparring with President Donald Trump on Friday.
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
World News // 1 day ago
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
March 1 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave full support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London, including a $2.8 billion accelerated loan for weapons production.
Cease-fire halts decades-old conflict between Turkey, Kurds
World News // 1 day ago
Cease-fire halts decades-old conflict between Turkey, Kurds
March 1 (UPI) -- The militia wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party announced a cease-fire with immediate effect Saturday to halt decades of conflict between Turkey and the Kurds.
