Police officers stand guard near the scene after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians in Mannheim, Germany, on Monday. Police said at least one person was killed and several others were injured. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

March 3 (UPI) -- A car rammed into a group of pedestrians in Mannheim, Germany, killing at least one person and injuring several others, police said. Mannheim Police said in a statement published online that the car struck pedestrians in the city center shortly after noon Monday, killing one person. Advertisement

Police said "several" other pedestrians were injured, but investigators were still working to determine the exact number and severity of injuries.

A suspect has been identified and arrested, the statement said.

The city's official social media portals warned residents to steer clear of the city center for the time being, due to "a large-scale police operation" taking place.

The incident is the latest in a string of vehicle attacks in Germany in recent months.

A Feb. 13 incident in Munich saw a mother and her child killed and dozens of people injured when a Mini Cooper drove into a crowd of protesters. The suspect in that case was a 24-year-old man from Afghanistan.

Another vehicle attack in December killed six people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg. A 50-year-old Saudi citizen who has been living in Germany for at least a decade was arrested.