Lithuanian solo rower Aurimas Mockus was rescued off Australia's east coast on Monday. Photo courtesy of Australian Maritime Safety Authority/ Facebook

March 3 (UPI) -- A Lithuanian solo rower who became caught in treacherous seas caused by a cyclone off Australia's east coast over the weekend has been rescued, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said Monday. Aurimas Mockus was attempting to row from San Diego, Calif., to Australia when last week he was hit with winds in excess of 60 mph and heavy seas due to Cyclone Alfred in the Coral Sea off the Queensland coast. Advertisement

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said in a statement that it received an emergency beacon alert from his vessel located about 460 miles east of Mackay, Queensland, on Friday night.

Two Challenger search-and-rescue aircraft were deployed and established contact with Mockus, it said, adding that the Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Choules L100 was able to reach and rescue the Lithuanian on Monday morning.

Mockus -- who had set off on his solo Pacific Ocean voyage in September -- was safe and undergoing a medical assessment aboard the Choules, the Australian Department of Defense said, local 9 News reported.

"This successful outcome highlights the importance of carrying an emergency beacon at all times, as this led to a prompt response to this emergency," the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said.