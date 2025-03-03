Trending
March 3, 2025 / 3:02 PM

Pope Francis put back on ventilator after 2 episodes of acute respiratory failure

By Allen Cone
Nuns on Monday pray in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II at the entrance to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome where Pope Francis is hospitalized. Photo by Riccardo Antimiani/EPA-EFE
March 3 (UPI) -- Pope Francis suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency and went back on a ventilator as he remains hospitalized for double pneumonia, the Vatican said Monday night.

The episodes were accumulation of mucus, which was aspirated both times. Two bronchoscopies were performed on the 88-year-old pontiff because of the need to remove large secretion, the Vatican's press office said.

Non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed after it was discontinued Sunday. He was first put on a breathing machine Friday. Francis is not intubated, but he is wearing a mask, a source told CNN.

"The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times," the Vatican's press office said.

His prognosis "remains guarded," the Vatican said.

In the morning update, the press office said he has not required "non-invasive mechanical ventilation" but was still receiving supplemental, high-flow oxygenation.

Francis, who has no fever, "slept well throughout the night," the Press Office said.

After he woke up, the Holy Father had breakfast and began the day's therapies.

Francis has been hospitalized with breathing difficulties since Feb. 14 where he subsequently was diagnosed with double pneumonia and experienced some kidney failure.

He is susceptible to pneumonia because he contracted pleurisy in his 20s and had part of his lung removed.

This is Francis' longest hospital stay and fourth since he became pope in 2013.

On Sunday, [the] pontiff participated in Holy Mass with those who have been caring for him at the hospital. Afterward, he alternated rest with prayer."

On Monday, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost presided over a holy rosary from St. Peter's Square to pray for the pope's health

The Vatican announced Cardinal Angelo De Donatis will preside at the traditional celebration of Ash Wednesday liturgy on the Aventine Hill. The master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations will lead a procession of cardinals, archbishops, bishops, Benedictine monks of Sant'Anselmo, the Dominican fathers of Santa Sabina and faithful.

Easter is April 20.

