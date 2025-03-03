British watchdog probing TikTok, Reddit over children's privacy

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office announced it is investigating platforms including TikTok and Reddit over the handling of personal data for underage users. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- A British watchdog group Tuesday announced investigations into platforms including TikTok and Reddit over the handling of underage users' personal data. The Information Commissioner's Office said the probe is looking into how TikTok uses the personal information of users aged 13-17 to make recommendations and place suggested content into their feeds.

"This is in light of growing concerns about social media and video sharing platforms using data generated by children's online activity in their recommender systems, which could lead to young people being served inappropriate or harmful content," the ICO said in a news release.

The watchdog said it is also looking into how Reddit and image-sharing site Imgur use the personal information of children and how they verify the ages of users.

The ICO said the probe will determine whether any data protection legislation has been violated.

"If we find there is sufficient evidence that any of these companies have broken the law, we will put this to them and obtain their representations before reaching a final conclusion," the announcement said.

The ICO said it would coordinate its investigations with the Office of Communications, or Ofcom, which is charged with enforcement of the Online Safety Act.

Information Commissioner John Edwards said his office is aiming to "make the online world a safer place."

"My message is simple. If social media and video sharing platforms want to benefit from operating in the U.K. they must comply with data protection law," he said. "The responsibility to keep children safe online lies firmly at the door of the companies offering these services and my office is steadfast in its commitment to hold them to account."

A TikTok representative told Politico the company is "deeply committed to ensuring a positive experience for young people on TikTok, just like the ICO."

"Our recommender systems are designed and operate under strict and comprehensive measures that protect the privacy and safety of teens, including industry-leading safety features and robust restrictions on the content allowed in teens' feeds," the representative said.