World News
March 2, 2025 / 4:09 PM

Freed Israeli hostage says Hamas mirrored Israel in treatment of captives

By Adam Schrader
Palestinian Hamas fighters escort Israeli prisoner Eli Sharabi (C) on a stage before handing them over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on Saturday on February 8, 2025. Hamas militants handed over three Israeli hostages on February 8, as part of the fifth exchange under a fragile Gaza ceasefire, with 183 prisoners held by Israel due to be released later in the day. Photo by Anas Deeb/UPI
1 of 2 | Palestinian Hamas fighters escort Israeli prisoner Eli Sharabi (C) on a stage before handing them over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on Saturday on February 8, 2025. Hamas militants handed over three Israeli hostages on February 8, as part of the fifth exchange under a fragile Gaza ceasefire, with 183 prisoners held by Israel due to be released later in the day. Photo by Anas Deeb/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- An Israeli hostage who endured more than a year of Hamas captivity has detailed his ordeal as human rights group called the torture suffered by Palestinians held in Israel prisons "shocking."

Eli Sharabi, who was released in the fifth exchange of captives as part of the ongoing ceasefire last month, recounted what he went through to Israel's Channel 12 show "Uvda" on Thursday, according to the English-language Haaretz newspaper.

At the time of his release, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said the detainees had endured torture and enforced starvation with seven taken directly to a hospital for treatment. Sharabi has now revealed that the treatment of Israeli hostages was dependent on how Palestinians held in Israel were treated as reported in Israeli media.

"They came and told us - '[Palestinian] prisoners are not receiving food, so you won't eat. Our prisoners are being beaten, so we'll beat you.' That was the constant threat," he said.

Sharabi called the conditions in Hamas' tunnels dire as he detailed the hunger the hostages experienced. With Israel stymying aid to Gaza, Israeli hostages and Palestinians alike have faced famine-like conditions. He described having even a single dry date feeling like "the best meal in the world" with hostages getting as little as 250 calories per day.

"You dream every day of opening a fridge and taking out fruit, vegetables, or a slice of bread. You don't care about the beatings you receive," Sharabi said. "They break my ribs, and I don't care -- just give me another pita."

Sharabi also said that the Israeli Defense Forces have little hope of rescuing hostages alive from Hamas' tunnels, stating, "You would get a bullet to the head before Israeli troops stepped into the tunnel."

Meanwhile, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor -- a human rights group that has sought to combat falsehoods spread by Israel- has also been interviewing Palestinian captives and describing their conditions. It released an update after the seventh exchange of prisoners last week calling their conditions "shocking."

"Israel's release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, who arrived in the Gaza Strip recently in exceptionally poor health, illustrates its ongoing use of torture to terrorize and persecute prisoners and detainees and break their will until the very end of their detention," the group said.

"The effects of torture were clearly evident, with the emaciated bodies of the released individuals reflecting the severity of systematic crimes and inhumane treatment that exceed all legal and moral bounds."

The Euro-Med team documented injuries including limb amputations and "severe swelling brought on by torture." Some were even reportedly incapable of walking without assistance.

Israel has claimed that the Palestinian detainees are guilty of crimes, including murder, though human rights groups have long challenged the veracity of such claims. Many are often held in administrative detention without trial, and when trials occur, they happen within the context of Israel's court system making any verdict liable to scrutiny.

Latest Headlines

Doctors remove 'mechanical' ventilator from Pope, who is improving
World News // 4 hours ago
Doctors remove 'mechanical' ventilator from Pope, who is improving
March 2 (UPI) -- Doctors have removed a mechanical ventilator from Pope Francis as the pontiff continues to recover from a respiratory infection that put him in the hospital in critical condition, the Vatican announced Sunday.
European leaders back Zelensky in London summit after heated Trump meeting
World News // 8 hours ago
European leaders back Zelensky in London summit after heated Trump meeting
March 2 (UPI) -- After President Donald Trump's heated exchange with Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House last week, the Ukrainian president met with a summit of European leaders at Lancaster House in London to discuss Russia's war.
Israel halts humanitarian aid; 116 killed in Gaza since ceasefire
World News // 10 hours ago
Israel halts humanitarian aid; 116 killed in Gaza since ceasefire
March 2 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel would not allow any further humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Zelensky thanks U.S., wants minerals agreement
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky thanks U.S., wants minerals agreement
March 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia and called for a minerals deal after verbally sparring with President Donald Trump on Friday.
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
World News // 1 day ago
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
March 1 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave full support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London, including a $2.8 billion accelerated loan for weapons production.
Cease-fire halts decades-old conflict between Turkey, Kurds
World News // 1 day ago
Cease-fire halts decades-old conflict between Turkey, Kurds
March 1 (UPI) -- The militia wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party announced a cease-fire with immediate effect Saturday to halt decades of conflict between Turkey and the Kurds.
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
World News // 2 days ago
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday afternoon turned into a public shouting match with talks on an economic deal on natural resources breaking off.
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
March 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis spent a restful night at the hospital in Rome, one day after suffering a sudden respiratory episode and was placed on a breathing machine, the Vatican said Saturday morning.
Muslim countries mark start of monthlong Ramadan
World News // 1 day ago
Muslim countries mark start of monthlong Ramadan
March 1 (UPI) -- Ramadan began Friday evening, marking the start of the holy month for some 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide.
'No negotiations' scheduled to extend Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostages release
World News // 1 day ago
'No negotiations' scheduled to extend Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostages release
March 1 (UPI) -- Israel and Hamas have not agreed to continue negotiations over the release of hostages held in Gaza, the Palestinian group said on Saturday.
