Doctors remove 'mechanical' ventilator from Pope, who is improving

March 2 (UPI) -- Doctors have removed mechanical breathing assistance from Pope Francis as the pontiff continues to recover from a respiratory infection that put him in the hospital in critical condition, the Vatican announced Sunday. "Today, too, the Holy Father's clinical condition has remained stable," the Vatican announced in a statement. The Pope has not required non-invasive mechanical ventilation, but only supplemental high-flow oxygenation. He does not have a fever." Advertisement

The statement added that while the pontiff is improving, his prognosis remains "guarded." Francis slept well overnight and participated in Sunday Mass, according to a separate release describing the Mass.

"I feel in my heart the "blessing" that is hidden within frailty, because it is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord; at the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people," the Pope said wrote to parishioners.

"I would like to thank you for the prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world: I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am "carried" and supported by all God's people. Thank you all!

Francis added that he is praying for his parishioners and for the victims in the war-torn areas of Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and Kivu.

He had a sudden respiratory issue on Friday which prompted concern among his medical team.

"In a complex picture there can be crises like the one he had on Friday," Vatican sources told CNN said Sunday, adding that he is back to receiving high flows of oxygen through nose cannulas.

The Pope, 88, has been hospitalized with breathing problems caused by double pneumonia since Feb. 14th. The Vatican said he has eaten well and done active respiratory therapy on a regular basis.