Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2025 / 8:15 PM

Zelensky thanks U.S., wants minerals agreement

By Mike Heuer
President Donald Trump has a heated discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday, but Zelensky on Saturday said he wants to secure a rare earth minerals deal with the United States while pursuing peace with Russia. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Donald Trump has a heated discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday, but Zelensky on Saturday said he wants to secure a rare earth minerals deal with the United States while pursuing peace with Russia. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia and called for a minerals deal after verbally sparring with President Donald Trump on Friday.

"We are very grateful to the United States for all the support," Zelensky said Saturday morning in a post on X.

Advertisement

"I'm thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support and [the] American people," Zelensky said. "Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion."

Zelensky also expressed his desire to complete a rare earth minerals with the United States while continuing to work toward a peace agreement with Russia, the BBC reported.

Related

He said any peace agreement should include security guarantees by the United States, which Trump has declined to provide.

"It's not enough," Zelensky said. "We need more than that. A cease-fire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine."

He said Trump and others in the United States have sought "peace through strength," which he said is possible when the United States stands with Ukraine."

Advertisement

A Kremlin spokeswoman described Friday's fallout between Zelensky and Trump an "epic and political and diplomatic failure."

"Zelensky affirmed his status as the most dangerous threat to the international community as an irresponsible figure that can stirup a big war," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday in a news release.

Zakharova said a "truly just and durable peace" only is possible if NATO does not expand its membership to include Ukraine and if Ukraine ends what she called the "systematic elimination of everything Russian, including language, culture and church."

The fallout between Zelensky and Trump is "indicative of the political weakness and moral degradation of the European leaders who continue to support" Zelensky and Ukraine, she said.

Zelensky traveled to the United Kingdom after his public argument with Trump and had a meeting scheduled with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday.

He also is participating in the European leaders' summit on Sunday in London.

Zelensky secured a $2.8 billion loan from the United Kingdom during his meeting with Starmer.

He described his meeting with Starmer as a "meaningful and warm meeting" and said the loan will pay for weapons production in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
World News // 17 hours ago
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
March 1 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave full support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London, including a $2.8 billion accelerated loan for weapons production.
Cease-fire halts decades-old conflict between Turkey, Kurds
World News // 11 hours ago
Cease-fire halts decades-old conflict between Turkey, Kurds
March 1 (UPI) -- The militia wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party announced a cease-fire with immediate effect Saturday to halt decades of conflict between Turkey and the Kurds.
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
World News // 1 day ago
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday afternoon turned into a public shouting match with talks on an economic deal on natural resources breaking off.
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
March 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis spent a restful night at the hospital in Rome, one day after suffering a sudden respiratory episode and was placed on a breathing machine, the Vatican said Saturday morning.
Muslim countries mark start of monthlong Ramadan
World News // 15 hours ago
Muslim countries mark start of monthlong Ramadan
March 1 (UPI) -- Ramadan began Friday evening, marking the start of the holy month for some 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide.
'No negotiations' scheduled to extend Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostages release
World News // 16 hours ago
'No negotiations' scheduled to extend Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostages release
March 1 (UPI) -- Israel and Hamas have not agreed to continue negotiations over the release of hostages held in Gaza, the Palestinian group said on Saturday.
Pope Francis put on ventilator after sudden bronchospasm, prognosis 'remains guarded'
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis put on ventilator after sudden bronchospasm, prognosis 'remains guarded'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis is on a breathing machine after suffering a sudden respiratory episode during his hospitalization.
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
World News // 1 day ago
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Two men from Russia have died after a strong current in the Philippines swept them out to sea, the country's coast guard confirmed on Friday.
Hezbollah's new era offers limited options; disarming remains crucial issue
World News // 1 day ago
Hezbollah's new era offers limited options; disarming remains crucial issue
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hezbollah, which was left with limited options after it was greatly weakened by Israel's devastating war, has started a new era in which it is making concessions and showing flexibility, but it is not ready to relinquish
25 arrested in international AI-generated child image ring
World News // 1 day ago
25 arrested in international AI-generated child image ring
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A worldwide police operation resulted in the arrest of 25 people on charges related to producing and distributing images of minors entirely generated by artificial intelligence or AI, authorities confirmed Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement