1 of 4 | People on Egypt mark the start of Ramadan on Friday evening Photo by UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Ramadan began Friday evening, marking the start of the holy month for some 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide. "The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Saturday, is the first day of the month of [Ramadan]," the official Saudi Press Agency said on X Friday, after a crescent moon was seen above Saudi Arabia. Advertisement

Mecca and Medina, considered the two holiest sites in Islam, are located in Saudi Arabia.

In the United States, fasting begins Saturday night, including 5:48 p.m. in New York City.

Most nations declared the start on Saturday.

Leaders in Iraq and Iran declared Sunday as the start of the holy month, as did Morocco, Pakistan and India. Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines will begin observing Sunday.

Ramadan will now last for 29 or 30 days, ending around March 30.

Muslims will observe Ramadan until Eid al-Fitr, the official holiday marking the end of the holy month.

Each year, the holiday begins approximately 10 days earlier than the previous year.

Ramadan is the holiest month on the Islamic calendar, and is believed to be when the Prophet Mohammed received the revelations of the Quran.

Advertisement

During the month, observing Muslims will fast and also refrain from drinking, smoking and sexual relations between sunrise and sunset.