Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2025 / 12:35 PM / Updated at 7:01 PM

British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan

By Simon Druker & Allen Cone
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pose for a photo during a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on Saturday. Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe/pool/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pose for a photo during a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on Saturday. Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe/pool/EPA-EFE

March 1 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave full support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in London, including a $2.8 billion accelerated loan to pay for weapons production, one day after Zelensky's heated session with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Starmer told Zelensky he has the "full backing across the United Kingdom" during the meeting Saturday afternoon at 10 Downing Street where the two men embraced upon Zelensky's arrival.

Advertisement

The two announced an agreement to accelerate the loan.

Posting on X in Ukrainian, Zelensky wrote: "This loan will enhance Ukraine's defence capabilities and will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets. The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine. This is true justice - the one who started the war must be the one to pay.

Advertisement

"I thank the people and government of the United Kingdom for their tremendous support from the very beginning of this war. We are happy to have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all."

Zelensky told Starmer: "I saw a lot of people and I want to thank you, the people of the United Kingdom, [for] such big support from the very beginning of this war."

Starmer said to his Ukrainian counterpart that "we stand with you and Ukraine for as long as it may take."

The British government said in a statement: "The Prime Minister restated his determination to finding a path that ends Russia's illegal war and ensures a just and lasting peace that secures Ukraine's future sovereignty and security.

"The leaders looked forward to continuing these discussions at tomorrow's leaders' summit in London."

Starmer had previously expressed "unwavering support" for Zelensky and Ukraine. The two men previously met last October in London.

The British prime minister met with Trump in the White House on Thursday in a cordial gathering, much different than Friday's meeting with Zelensky.

On Sunday, Starmer will host a summit of European leaders to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and other defense issues involving the continent.

Advertisement

Zelensky is expected meet Sunday with King Charles III at the request of the British government.

European nations back Zelensky

Several European leaders came to the defense of Zelensky, including French President Emmanuel Macron who distinguished between what he called the "aggressor" - Russia - and the "victim" - Ukraine.

Macron met with Trump in the White House on Monday.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was lit up Friday night in the Ukrainian flag colors of blue and yellow.

Britain and France are considering a plan for 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine.

On Saturday, NATO chief Mark Rutte called the heated meeting "very unfortunate."

In an interview with BBC News, Rutte said he has spoken with Zelensky twice since the meeting, and he told him the U.S., Europe and Ukraine need to "stick together" to bring "durable peace" to the country.

Rutte, who is friends with Trump, told the Ukrainian leader that "we really have to respect what President Trump has done so far for Ukraine."

"I'm absolutely convinced that the U.S. wants to bring Ukraine to this durable peace," Rutte said. "It is important that President Zelensky finds a way to restore his relationship with the American president and with the senior American leadership team."

Advertisement

Trump has rejected Ukraine's hopes to join NATO.

Talks with U.S. break down

Zelenksy's public meeting at the White House with Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance was much different than his meeting in London as both leaders shouted at times.

Vance later accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful" during the 45-minute meeting and the Ukrainian delegation was ultimately asked to leave the White House rather than continue talks.

The later talks were supposed to focus on reaching a deal between the two countries around Ukraine's natural resources, specifically valuable minerals. Trump is pushing for the deal to recoup some of the more than $180 billion in U.S. aid sent to Ukraine to help defend itself from the ongoing war with Russia.

Zelensky is demanding security guarantees against another offensive by Russia, and Trump wants to initially focus on the minerals deal before a peace deal.

"When we will be ready with this [deal], we will come to diplomacy," Zelensky later said during an interview on Fox News.

A joint news conference scheduled to take place following the talks and expected signing of the economic agreement was ultimately canceled.

"If he [Zelensky] fights it out, it's not going to be pretty. Because without us, he doesn't win, let me tell you," Trump told reporters while leaving the White House for Florida Friday.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian president later attempted to strike a more conciliatory tone.

"We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I'm thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion," Zelensky said on X Saturday, prior to his meeting with Starmer.

"Our relationship with the American President is more than just two leaders; it's a historic and solid bond between our peoples. That's why I always begin with words of gratitude from our nation to the American nation."

Following the meeting Friday, Zelensky admitted to reporters the terse back-and-forth was "not good for both sides."

But he also pushed back on Trump's narrative that Ukraine does not want peace with Russia as long as it has American support.

"No one wants peace more than we do," Zelensky told reporters.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cease-fire halts decades-old conflict between Turkey, Kurds
World News // 1 hour ago
Cease-fire halts decades-old conflict between Turkey, Kurds
March 1 (UPI) -- The militia wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party announced a cease-fire with immediate effect Saturday to halt decades of conflict between Turkey and the Kurds.
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
World News // 1 day ago
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday afternoon turned into a public shouting match with talks on an economic deal on natural resources breaking off.
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
World News // 10 hours ago
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
March 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis spent a restful night at the hospital in Rome, one day after suffering a sudden respiratory episode and was placed on a breathing machine, the Vatican said Saturday morning.
Muslim countries mark start of monthlong Ramadan
World News // 5 hours ago
Muslim countries mark start of monthlong Ramadan
March 1 (UPI) -- Ramadan began Friday evening, marking the start of the holy month for some 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide.
'No negotiations' scheduled to extend Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostages release
World News // 6 hours ago
'No negotiations' scheduled to extend Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostages release
March 1 (UPI) -- Israel and Hamas have not agreed to continue negotiations over the release of hostages held in Gaza, the Palestinian group said on Saturday.
Pope Francis put on ventilator after sudden bronchospasm, prognosis 'remains guarded'
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis put on ventilator after sudden bronchospasm, prognosis 'remains guarded'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis is on a breathing machine after suffering a sudden respiratory episode during his hospitalization.
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
World News // 1 day ago
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Two men from Russia have died after a strong current in the Philippines swept them out to sea, the country's coast guard confirmed on Friday.
Hezbollah's new era offers limited options; disarming remains crucial issue
World News // 1 day ago
Hezbollah's new era offers limited options; disarming remains crucial issue
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hezbollah, which was left with limited options after it was greatly weakened by Israel's devastating war, has started a new era in which it is making concessions and showing flexibility, but it is not ready to relinquish
25 arrested in international AI-generated child image ring
World News // 1 day ago
25 arrested in international AI-generated child image ring
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A worldwide police operation resulted in the arrest of 25 people on charges related to producing and distributing images of minors entirely generated by artificial intelligence or AI, authorities confirmed Friday.
New Zealand drops conviction against Whakaari/White Island volcano management
World News // 1 day ago
New Zealand drops conviction against Whakaari/White Island volcano management
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The brothers who owned Whakaari/White Island, who were convicted and ordered to pay millions in connection with a 2019 volcano eruption there, had their decision overturned by the New Zealand High Court on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Federal workers receive another email asking about accomplishments
Federal workers receive another email asking about accomplishments
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement