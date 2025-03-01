'No negotiations' scheduled to extend Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostages release

1 of 3 | Israel and Hamas have not agreed to continue negotiations over the release of hostages held in Gaza, the Palestinian group said on Saturday. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Israel and Hamas have not agreed to continue negotiations over the release of hostages held in Gaza, the Palestinian group confirmed on Saturday. The first phase of an agreement, which included a cease-fire, ended Saturday. Advertisement

Hamas leaders said it rejected "Israel's formulation" to prolong the current first phase of the hostage release deal.

Last week, Hamas returned the final six hostages agreed to under the deal's first phase.

Israel delayed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners until Thursday after accusing Hamas of violating terms of the cease-fire between the two sides. Also Thursday, the bodies of four Israeli hostages were returned.

"[Israel] aims to recover its captives while maintaining the possibility of resuming aggression against the Gaza Strip, which contradicts the terms of the agreement," a Hamas spokesperson told CNN Saturday in an interview .

"Extending the first phase in the manner proposed by the occupation is unacceptable to us."

The spokesperson also said "no negotiations" are currently underway.

Israel has so far released 1,135 prisoners over the course of six exchanges since the first phase of the cease-fire began Jan. 25. Hamas has set 25 living Israeli hostages free.

Advertisement

It is believed 63 Israeli hostages are still being held by Hamas in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli officials believe 32 of those are dead, including Israel Defense Forces soldier Hadar Goldin who was captured in 2014.

Hamas on Saturday evening released a video apparently showing Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded harshly on social media.

"The Hamas terrorist organization has, this evening, disseminated another cruel propaganda video in which our hostages are forced to engage in psychological warfare. Israel will not be deterred by Hamas propaganda," Netanyahu said on X.

"We will continue to act relentlessly for the return of all of our hostages and until all objectives of the war are met."