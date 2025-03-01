Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2025 / 1:44 PM

'No negotiations' scheduled to extend Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostages release

By Simon Druker
Israel and Hamas have not agreed to continue negotiations over the release of hostages held in Gaza, the Palestinian group said on Saturday. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
1 of 3 | Israel and Hamas have not agreed to continue negotiations over the release of hostages held in Gaza, the Palestinian group said on Saturday. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Israel and Hamas have not agreed to continue negotiations over the release of hostages held in Gaza, the Palestinian group confirmed on Saturday.

The first phase of an agreement, which included a cease-fire, ended Saturday.

Advertisement

Hamas leaders said it rejected "Israel's formulation" to prolong the current first phase of the hostage release deal.

Last week, Hamas returned the final six hostages agreed to under the deal's first phase.

Related

Israel delayed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners until Thursday after accusing Hamas of violating terms of the cease-fire between the two sides. Also Thursday, the bodies of four Israeli hostages were returned.

"[Israel] aims to recover its captives while maintaining the possibility of resuming aggression against the Gaza Strip, which contradicts the terms of the agreement," a Hamas spokesperson told CNN Saturday in an interview .

"Extending the first phase in the manner proposed by the occupation is unacceptable to us."

The spokesperson also said "no negotiations" are currently underway.

Israel has so far released 1,135 prisoners over the course of six exchanges since the first phase of the cease-fire began Jan. 25. Hamas has set 25 living Israeli hostages free.

Advertisement

It is believed 63 Israeli hostages are still being held by Hamas in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli officials believe 32 of those are dead, including Israel Defense Forces soldier Hadar Goldin who was captured in 2014.

Hamas on Saturday evening released a video apparently showing Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded harshly on social media.

"The Hamas terrorist organization has, this evening, disseminated another cruel propaganda video in which our hostages are forced to engage in psychological warfare. Israel will not be deterred by Hamas propaganda," Netanyahu said on X.

"We will continue to act relentlessly for the return of all of our hostages and until all objectives of the war are met."

Latest Headlines

British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
World News // 7 hours ago
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
March 1 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave full support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London, including a $2.8 billion accelerated loan for weapons production.
Cease-fire halts decades-old conflict between Turkey, Kurds
World News // 1 hour ago
Cease-fire halts decades-old conflict between Turkey, Kurds
March 1 (UPI) -- The militia wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party announced a cease-fire with immediate effect Saturday to halt decades of conflict between Turkey and the Kurds.
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
World News // 1 day ago
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday afternoon turned into a public shouting match with talks on an economic deal on natural resources breaking off.
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
World News // 10 hours ago
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
March 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis spent a restful night at the hospital in Rome, one day after suffering a sudden respiratory episode and was placed on a breathing machine, the Vatican said Saturday morning.
Muslim countries mark start of monthlong Ramadan
World News // 5 hours ago
Muslim countries mark start of monthlong Ramadan
March 1 (UPI) -- Ramadan began Friday evening, marking the start of the holy month for some 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide.
Pope Francis put on ventilator after sudden bronchospasm, prognosis 'remains guarded'
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis put on ventilator after sudden bronchospasm, prognosis 'remains guarded'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis is on a breathing machine after suffering a sudden respiratory episode during his hospitalization.
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
World News // 1 day ago
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Two men from Russia have died after a strong current in the Philippines swept them out to sea, the country's coast guard confirmed on Friday.
Hezbollah's new era offers limited options; disarming remains crucial issue
World News // 1 day ago
Hezbollah's new era offers limited options; disarming remains crucial issue
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hezbollah, which was left with limited options after it was greatly weakened by Israel's devastating war, has started a new era in which it is making concessions and showing flexibility, but it is not ready to relinquish
25 arrested in international AI-generated child image ring
World News // 1 day ago
25 arrested in international AI-generated child image ring
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A worldwide police operation resulted in the arrest of 25 people on charges related to producing and distributing images of minors entirely generated by artificial intelligence or AI, authorities confirmed Friday.
New Zealand drops conviction against Whakaari/White Island volcano management
World News // 1 day ago
New Zealand drops conviction against Whakaari/White Island volcano management
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The brothers who owned Whakaari/White Island, who were convicted and ordered to pay millions in connection with a 2019 volcano eruption there, had their decision overturned by the New Zealand High Court on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement