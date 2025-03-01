Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator

Pope Francis interacts with young people of Scholas Occurrentes at Grha Pemuda Youth Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept. 4, 2024. File photo by Tatan Syuflana/pool/EPA-EFE

The pontiff, 88, had breakfast, enjoyed a coffee and read the newspapers, the Vatican said.

He received the Eucharist on Saturday afternoon and devoted himself to prayer.

"His condition remains complex, and the prognosis is still guarded," the Vatican said.

He has not experienced any further crises following Friday's bronchospasm.

In an update Saturday night, the Vatican wrote: "The Holy Father's clinical condition remains stable." He has no fever and shows no leukocytosis, which is a high white blood cell count.

Francis' respiratory condition worsened from an isolated bronchospasm and he vomited, some of which the pope aspirated, the Vatican said. He was then put on mechanical ventilation, to which he responded.

Gas exchange values returned to levels similar before the episode.

Francis is not intubated, but he is wearing a mask, a source told CNN.

He is alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation. This is "maintaining a good response to gas exchange."

On Friday, the Vatican said "about 24 to 48 hours are needed to be able to assess the Pope's clinical condition following the isolated bronchospasm."

Francis is being treated for bilateral pneumonia in Rome's Gemelli Hospital. He has suffered some kidney failure as doctors treat what they say is a complex clinical situation.

He was admitted on Feb. 14 with an infection of the respiratory tract. He was later diagnosed with double pneumonia.

The Vatican announced Cardinal Angelo De Donatis will preside at the traditional celebration of Ash Wednesday liturgy on the Aventine Hill. The master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations will lead a procession of cardinals, archbishops, bishops, Benedictine monks of Sant'Anselmo, the Dominican fathers of Santa Sabina and faithful.

Easter is April 20.

Speakers and attendees at the 2025 National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Friday prayed for Francis.

"The Holy Father is still in precarious circumstances, but thanks be to God [and] thanks be to the prayers of Catholics throughout the world," Monsignor Roger Landry, the national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies USA, told the Eternal Word Television Network at the breakfast.

