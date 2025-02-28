Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2025 / 2:31 PM / Updated Feb. 28, 2025 at 6:05 PM

Pope Francis put on ventilator after sudden bronchospasm, prognosis 'remains guarded'

By Doug Cunningham & Allen Cone
The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis is on a breathing machine after suffering a sudden respiratory episode during his hospitalization. HIs prognosis "remains guarded." Faithful attend a Rosary prayer for the health of Pope Francis who is hospitalized with pneumonia, in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, Feb. 24, 2025. The pope was admitted on 14 February due to a respiratory tract infection. Photo By Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE
1 of 4 | The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis is on a breathing machine after suffering a sudden respiratory episode during his hospitalization. HIs prognosis "remains guarded." Faithful attend a Rosary prayer for the health of Pope Francis who is hospitalized with pneumonia, in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, Feb. 24, 2025. The pope was admitted on 14 February due to a respiratory tract infection. Photo By Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis is on a breathing machine after suffering a sudden respiratory episode during his hospitalization.

"The Holy Father, this afternoon, after a morning spent alternating between respiratory physiotherapy and prayer in the chapel, experienced an isolated episode of bronchospasm. This caused an episode of vomiting, which led to him inhaling some and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition," the Vatican statement said.

Advertisement

The prognosis remains guarded and the pope "was promptly started on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, to which he is responding," the Vatican added.

Doctors will need "about 24 to 48 hours" to assess the pope's clinical condition, the Vatican dsaid.

Related

In an update on Friday night, the press office said he is responding to ventilation.

The pope is not out of danger and the prognosis remains guarded, according to the Vatican.

But Pope Francis remained "alert and aware at all times, cooperating with therapeutic treatments."

Francis is 88 and has been hospitalized for two weeks with double pneumonia and had been improving.

During his hospitalization, he has suffered some kidney failure and has been in critical condition as doctors treat what they say is a complex clinical situation.

Advertisement

The Vatican announced Cardinal Angelo De Donatis will preside at the traditional celebration of the Ash Wednesday liturgy on the Aventine Hill. The master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations will lead a procession of cardinals, archbishops, bishops, Benedictine monks of Sant'Anselmo, the Dominican fathers of Santa Sabina and faithful.

Easter is April 20.

On Friday night, Argentinian Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández said: "Certainly it is close to the Holy Father's heart that our prayers be not only for him, but also for all those who, in this particular dramatic and suffering moment of the world, bear the heavy burden of war, sickness, and poverty."

The pontiff is from Argentina.

Latest Headlines

Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
World News // 22 hours ago
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday afternoon turned into a public shouting match with talks on an economic deal on natural resources breaking off.
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
World News // 18 hours ago
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Two men from Russia have died after a strong current in the Philippines swept them out to sea, the country's coast guard confirmed on Friday.
Hezbollah's new era offers limited options; disarming remains crucial issue
World News // 19 hours ago
Hezbollah's new era offers limited options; disarming remains crucial issue
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hezbollah, which was left with limited options after it was greatly weakened by Israel's devastating war, has started a new era in which it is making concessions and showing flexibility, but it is not ready to relinquish
25 arrested in international AI-generated child image ring
World News // 20 hours ago
25 arrested in international AI-generated child image ring
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A worldwide police operation resulted in the arrest of 25 people on charges related to producing and distributing images of minors entirely generated by artificial intelligence or AI, authorities confirmed Friday.
New Zealand drops conviction against Whakaari/White Island volcano management
World News // 21 hours ago
New Zealand drops conviction against Whakaari/White Island volcano management
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The brothers who owned Whakaari/White Island, who were convicted and ordered to pay millions in connection with a 2019 volcano eruption there, had their decision overturned by the New Zealand High Court on Friday.
Massive Greek protests and strikes over fatal 2023 train crash erupt into violence
World News // 21 hours ago
Massive Greek protests and strikes over fatal 2023 train crash erupt into violence
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Greek mass protests and a general strike Friday marking the second anniversary of a deadly train disaster morphed into violent Athens clashes between police and hundreds hooded, black-clad young protesters.
EU, India will work to finalize free trade agreement this year
World News // 22 hours ago
EU, India will work to finalize free trade agreement this year
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday the European Union and India will work to finalize a free-trade agreement in 2025.
Japan crews battle largest forest fire there in 30 years
World News // 22 hours ago
Japan crews battle largest forest fire there in 30 years
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters from around eastern Japan have joined in the effort to slow the largest forest fire in Japan in 30 years after it has burned nearly 3,000 acres of forest in the Iwate prefecture from Tuesday into Friday.
Israeli officials, regional mediators hold preliminary talks on phase 2 of cease-fire with Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli officials, regional mediators hold preliminary talks on phase 2 of cease-fire with Hamas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Negotiations to extend a fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas were underway Friday in Cairo, after Israeli and Qatari delegations traveled to the Egyptian capital.
North Korea launches strategic cruise missiles in show of nuclear deterrence
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea launches strategic cruise missiles in show of nuclear deterrence
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- North Korea test-fired strategic cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea in a demonstration of Pyongyang's nuclear deterrent capabilities, state-run media said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
January PCE inflation rose 0.3% for annual rate of 2.5%, meeting Dow Jones expectations
January PCE inflation rose 0.3% for annual rate of 2.5%, meeting Dow Jones expectations
Justice Department anti-Semitism task force to visit 10 U.S. college campuses
Justice Department anti-Semitism task force to visit 10 U.S. college campuses
Trump plans to sign executive order making English official United States language
Trump plans to sign executive order making English official United States language
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement