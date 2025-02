Pope Francis was hospitalized with bronchitis, the Vatican said Friday. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was hospitalized for bronchitis on Friday as the Vatican canceled his appearances for the next three days, officials said. "This morning, at the end of the audience, Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis," the Vatican said in a statement. Advertisement

The Vatican press office released a statement on Feb. 6 noting that Pope Francis was suffering from bronchitis and held his audience at his residence in Casa Santa Marta.

Francis, 88, has undergone treatment for various ailments, including bouts with influenza and other health issues over the past two years. He underwent surgeries in 2021 and 2023.

Last month, Francis received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, the country's highest civilian honor via phone, from former President Joe Biden before he left office.

Born Jorge Bergoglio in Argentina, Francis is the first pope from the Southern Hemisphere. He is also the second-oldest pope, turning 88 in December. He is serving over the Catholic Church's 2025 Jubilee of "Hope."