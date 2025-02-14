Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 14, 2025 / 9:19 AM

EU warns of immediate, firm response to Trump reciprocal tariffs

By Doug Cunningham
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during the Munich security conference Friday the European Union will respond if the United States imposes higher tariffs. She said proportional and clear countermeasures will be taken. File photo by Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during the Munich security conference Friday the European Union will respond if the United States imposes higher tariffs. She said proportional and clear countermeasures will be taken. File photo by Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during the Munich security conference Friday the European Union will respond if the United States imposes reciprocal tariffs.

"Unjustified tariffs against the European Union will not be left without a response. We will take proportional and clear countermeasures," von der Leyen said.

Advertisement

The European Commission also issued a statement saying promising retaliation to the new tariffs.

"The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies," the commission said. "The EU will always protect European businesses, workers, and consumers from unjustified tariff measures."

Related

It added that "reciprocal" trade policy is "a step in the wrong direction."

"For decades, the EU has worked with trading partners like the U.S. to reduce tariffs and other trade barriers worldwide, reinforcing this openness through binding commitments in the rules-based trading system-commitments that the U.S. is now undermining," the commission statement said.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to eventually impose reciprocal tariffs at the same rate other countries apply to U.S. exports.

Advertisement

The commission said the EU remains committed to an open and predictable global trading system that benefits all partners, noting that more than 70% of imports into the EU are at zero tariffs and the EU's average tariff on imported goods is among the lowest globally.

"The EU maintains some of the lowest tariffs in the world and sees no justification for increased U.S, tariffs on its exports," the statement said. "Tariffs are taxes. By imposing tariffs, the U,S is taxing its own citizens, raising costs for business, stifling growth and fuelling inflation. Tariffs heighten economic uncertainty and disrupt the efficiency and integration of global markets."

Trump has acknowledged that his tariff policy could bring some pain for Americans, but claimed the policy results will be "spectacular."

An estimate from the U.S. National Retail Federation said the Trump tariffs will cost U.S. households $7,600 a year because American importers and ultimately consumers will pay the higher costs for imported goods.

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis enters hospital for bronchitis treatment
World News // 1 minute ago
Pope Francis enters hospital for bronchitis treatment
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was hospitalized for bronchitis on Friday as the Vatican canceled his appearances for the next three days, officials said.
Zelensky tells European security summit U.S. peace plan 'not ready'
World News // 33 minutes ago
Zelensky tells European security summit U.S. peace plan 'not ready'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky questioned Friday the credibility of peace efforts by the Trump administration to end Russia's war on Ukraine, saying he could not "see a ready U.S. plan."
Hamas names three hostages set to be released on Saturday
World News // 41 minutes ago
Hamas names three hostages set to be released on Saturday
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Hamas Friday named the three Israeli hostages who are to be released Saturday, after agreeing to resume hostage releases agreed to in its cease-fire deal with Israel.
Zelensky: Russian drone strike damages Chernobyl power plant
World News // 6 hours ago
Zelensky: Russian drone strike damages Chernobyl power plant
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Russian attack drone struck the shelter surrounding the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Friday.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his bride while on honeymoon in Fiji
World News // 17 hours ago
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his bride while on honeymoon in Fiji
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Fiji judge sentenced former Memphis resident Bradley Dawson to at least 18 years in prison for murdering his bride, Christe Chen, during their honeymoon at a Fiji resort in 2022.
At least 28 hurt after car hits demonstrating union workers in Munich
World News // 1 day ago
At least 28 hurt after car hits demonstrating union workers in Munich
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Munich authorities said at least 28 people were injured, several critically, after a Mini Cooper slammed into trade union demonstrators on Thursday, the day before the Munich Security Conference.
Zelensky sanctions former Ukrainian President Poroshenko, others
World News // 23 hours ago
Zelensky sanctions former Ukrainian President Poroshenko, others
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday signed off on sanctions against former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and other prominent Russia-leaning officials.
Hamas says it will resume releases of hostages from Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas says it will resume releases of hostages from Gaza
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Hamas said it would free more hostages this weekend in line with the timetable agreed in the cease-fire with Israel three days after triggering a crisis by announcing it was suspending releases.
Gas explosion at Taiwan shopping mall kills five, injures 26
World News // 1 day ago
Gas explosion at Taiwan shopping mall kills five, injures 26
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Taiwan shopping mall explosion in Taichung Thursday killed at least five people and injured 26. The gas explosion happened on the 12th floor of the mall, damaging the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store.
Honda, Nissan abandon plans for merger to create a mega Japanese automaker
World News // 1 day ago
Honda, Nissan abandon plans for merger to create a mega Japanese automaker
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Honda and Nissan announced Thursday they were terminating negotiations for a mega-merger that would have created the world's third-largest car company.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
VA bans gay pride flags in offices, staff cubicles, parking lots, storage areas and more
VA bans gay pride flags in offices, staff cubicles, parking lots, storage areas and more
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his bride while on honeymoon in Fiji
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his bride while on honeymoon in Fiji
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement