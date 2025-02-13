Trending
Feb. 13, 2025 / 5:23 PM

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his bride while on honeymoon in Fiji

By Mike Heuer

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Fiji judge sentenced former Memphis resident Bradley Dawson to at least 18 years in prison for murdering his bride, Christe Chen, during their honeymoon at a Fiji resort in 2022.

Fiji's Lautoka High Court in December found Dawson, 40, guilty of murdering Chen, 36. Justice Riyaz Hamza on Tuesday sentenced Dawson to life in prison, the Fiji Times reported.

Hamza ordered Dawson to serve at least 18 years in prison before he could be considered for a pardon.

Hamza said the evidence showed Dawson either intentionally or recklessly killed Chen and he intended to flee.

"Your conduct after the incident was appalling," Hamza said Tuesday during Dawson's sentencing hearing.

"Having inflicted serious and life-threatening injuries to the deceased, you fled the scene of the crime, leaving the deceased alone and helpless."

Dawson had pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and was found guilty during an eight-day trial during which 14 witnesses testified. The court found him guilty on Dec. 11.

Dawson and Chen were honeymooning at Fiji's exclusive Turtle Island Resort and were overheard arguing on July 8, 2022, witnesses told the court.

An attorney for the Chen family, Ronald Gordon, said Dawson fled the 500-acre island on a kayak with his wallet and passport but left his cellphone and GPS watch at the resort.

Chen was found dead from blunt force trauma wounds to her head the next day, and Dawson was located 36 hours later and arrested.

Chen and Dawson lived in the Cooper-Young neighborhood of Memphis, and neighbors said she was looking forward to their honeymoon trip to Fiji.

Chen was a pharmacist at a Kroger store and a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

