At least 20 people were injured after they were hit by a vehicle while demonstrating in Munich. Photo by Vifogra/Paul/EPA-EFE

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The driver of a Mini Cooper slammed into a crowd of trade union demonstrators in Munich on Thursday, injuring at least 20 people, some critically, officials said. Munich authorities said they had the vehicle's driver in custody and were working to confirm whether the driver acted intentionally. Advertisement

Authorities said some of the injured were in critical condition and children were among the injured. Police have not released details about the driver and if there was a motive for the accident. Local law enforcement continued to prevent the public from entering the crash site as its investigation continued.

"I am deeply shocked," Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter, told local media about the incident, according to BBC News. "My thoughts are with the injured."

German trade union, Verdi, organized the demonstration calling for a municipal childcare workers strike on Thursday, demanding a bump in wages and improved working conditions.

The crash comes the day before the Munich Security Conference, which leaders throughout the world will attend, including Vice President JD Vance. Vance is expected to deliver Trump's agenda, including having European countries take more responsibility for their own affairs.

Advertisement

Many European leaders showed their support for Ukraine at the conference two years ago, but the meeting may take a different shift with President Donald Trump calling for peace and for Ukraine to possibly surrender Russian-occupied territory.