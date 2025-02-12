Trending
Feb. 12, 2025 / 3:32 PM

At trial, Israeli PM Netanyahu calls corruption charges 'political persecution'

By Mike Heuer
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Yair Sagi/UPI
1 of 2 | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Yair Sagi/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called corruption charges against him politically motivated while testifying in a Tel Aviv courtroom on Wednesday.

"This is a political persecution that continues to this day, including yesterday, and two of my spokespeople are being wrongfully accused," Netanyahu testified during the ninth day of his corruption trial.

Netanyahu referenced Tuesday's indictments of two of his current aides and one former aide who are accused of harassing former Communication Ministry Director Shlomo Filber, who is one of the prosecution's witnesses against the prime minister.

The aides are Ofer Golan, who is a spokesman for the Netanyahu family and was director of the Likud election campaign in 2019; Jonatan Urich, who is an adviser and senior member of the Likud's campaign staff for elections; and former Likud spokesman Yisrael Einhorn.

The three men were indicted on witness intimidation charges for allegedly sending a vehicle equipped with a megaphone to harass Filber at his home in 2019.

The people inside the vehicle allegedly played recorded messages while outside Filber's home.

One of the recorded messages said: "Momo, be a man. Go and tell the truth, Momo Filber, [about] what they did to you for you to lie against the prime minister [and] what they promised you," the Times of Israel reported.

Another recording accused the "left" of using Filber to defeat the Likud party, and another played a media interview during which Filber said conversations he had with Netanyahu were "professional."

Netanyahu said the prosecution against him is due to his desire to diversify media in Israel.

Netanyahu also testified that conversations between him and former Walla Chief Executive Officer Ilan Yeshua and President Isaac Herzog show that conversations between Israeli politicians are normal and not indicative of a bribery scheme.

Netanyahu faces several charges accusing him of corruption, bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The charges against Netanyahu were filed in 2019 and could lead to up to 10 years in prison if he is found guilty on all counts.

The trial began in May 2020 but has been delayed several times.

