People look at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, amid the Russian invasion. Britain on Wednesday unveiled a new weapons package for Ukraine. File Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Britain unveiled a new "firepower" package of drones, tanks and air defense systems for Kyiv on Wednesday at the start of a Ukraine Summit, which is under a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the besieged ally's fight against Russia with President Donald Trump now leading its largest backer. The package, valued at some $186 million, includes thousands of drones dozens of tanks and armored vehicles and air defense systems, lifting Britain's commitment this year to Ukraine to $5.6 billion. Advertisement

"While Russia is weakened, it remains undeniable dangerous," Defense Secretary John Healey of Britain said in a statement. We must step up further -- and secure peace through strength -- together."

The package was announced as more than 50 allies and partners converged on Brussels for the 26th Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of nations that support Ukraine's defense against the Russia invasion.

The meeting is being held at a time of uncertainty as Trump, the leader of the United States, which has been by far the largest backer of Ukraine, campaigned on isolationist agenda and has opening questioned sending support to Kyiv while being known for praising Putin.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in his opening remarks at the meeting, told military and diplomatic leaders that he did not believe that Ukraine gaining NATO membership would be a "realistic" outcome of negotiated peace settlement with Russia.

Ukraine began the NATO ascension process beginning in at least 2008. NATO is a voluntary military defense pact, meaning Kyiv has sought membership, and has increasingly done so since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Hegseth on Wednesday was seemingly throwing water on that idea, suggesting that any alternative security guarantees for Ukraine "must be backed by capable European and non-European troops."

He also said it would be an "unrealistic objective" to return Ukraine to is pre-204 borders.

Following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia occupies about 20% of Ukrainian land.

Trump on Wednesday also spoke with President Vladimir Putin about the possibility of peace talks, stating they should begin "immediately."

Russia' foreign ministry confirmed the call, stating the two leaders discussed a "possible Ukraine settlement" with Putin telling Trump that "it was necessary to eliminate the root causes of the conflict."

Putin claimed the reason for his inaction was to "denazify" and demilitarize Ukraine. He has also lashed out at Ukraine's voluntary effort to joint NATO.