Russia launches aerial attacks across Ukraine killing at least 3 people and injuring 16

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Russia launched ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones in a wave of attacks across Ukraine overnight that killed three people and injured at least 16, including a child, authorities said. One person was killed in Kyiv after a ballistic missile hit an office building in the Obolon district in the north of the capital. The State Emergency Service said a 9-year-old girl was injured in the strike, along with three other people, two of whom were hospitalized. Advertisement

A major blaze in the Holosiivskyi district on the other side of town razed a warehouse and the roof residential building was set on fire in Solomianskyi, just west of the city center.

A second ballistic missile struck the city of Kryvyi Rih, 250 miles southeast of Kyiv. In an update on social media, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's defense council, said the strike damaged three residential buildings, businesses, an educational institution and cars but that there were no casualties.

The Iskander-M ballistic missiles were among seven of the short-range missiles and 123 attack drones launched at targets in 11 provinces from Zhytomyr in the west of the country to Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro in the east, Chenihiv in the north, and Mykolaiv and Kherson in the south, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The air force said it shot down six of the missiles and 71 of the drones.

The regional military administration of Sumy province in the northeast of the country reported two civilians were killed and two injured in the town of Krasnopillia, seven miles from the border with Russia's Belgorod province.

It said Russian forces used radio-controlled drones, mortar and artillery fire and guided bombs in the attacks in which four apartment buildings, five houses and 10 outbuildings were damaged.

Three civilians aged between 53 and 80 were injured in an airstrike on the frontline city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk that damaged dozens of houses, the province's governor, Vadym Filashkin, wrote on his account on Telegram

A 54-year-old man was injured in an attack on Kutkivka village in neighboring Kharkiv province, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

Kherson province Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said three people were injured in Russian attacks against dozens of towns and cities targeting critical infrastructure in residential districts, damaging one high-rise building, an industrial facility and a farm.

A Russian attack against the Pryluky district in Chernihiv province injured two people. Writing on social media, Gov. Viacheslav Chaus said critical infrastructure facilities were struck by drones.

"The blast wave damaged commercial buildings. Two people are injured. Doctors provided them with the necessary assistance and, as of this morning, firefighters have the blaze under control," said Chaus.

In a post on X sending his condolences to the families of the victims, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia's actions as "terror attacks" and urged Ukraine's allies not to waver in their resolve, warning Russian President Vladimir Putin had no intention to seek an end to the war.

"This Russian terror against Ukraine will not stop on its own. Putin is not preparing for peace -- he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities. Only strong actions and pressure on Russia can put an end to this terror.

"Right now, we need the unity and support of all our partners in the fight for a just end to this war," said Zelensky.