Feb. 12, 2025 / 7:32 AM

Russia launches aerial attacks across Ukraine killing at least 3 people and injuring 16

By Paul Godfrey
People survey the devastation at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Russia launched ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones in a wave of attacks across Ukraine overnight that killed three people and injured at least 16, including a child, authorities said.

One person was killed in Kyiv after a ballistic missile hit an office building in the Obolon district in the north of the capital. The State Emergency Service said a 9-year-old girl was injured in the strike, along with three other people, two of whom were hospitalized.

A major blaze in the Holosiivskyi district on the other side of town razed a warehouse and the roof residential building was set on fire in Solomianskyi, just west of the city center.

A second ballistic missile struck the city of Kryvyi Rih, 250 miles southeast of Kyiv. In an update on social media, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's defense council, said the strike damaged three residential buildings, businesses, an educational institution and cars but that there were no casualties.

The Iskander-M ballistic missiles were among seven of the short-range missiles and 123 attack drones launched at targets in 11 provinces from Zhytomyr in the west of the country to Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro in the east, Chenihiv in the north, and Mykolaiv and Kherson in the south, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The air force said it shot down six of the missiles and 71 of the drones.

The regional military administration of Sumy province in the northeast of the country reported two civilians were killed and two injured in the town of Krasnopillia, seven miles from the border with Russia's Belgorod province.

It said Russian forces used radio-controlled drones, mortar and artillery fire and guided bombs in the attacks in which four apartment buildings, five houses and 10 outbuildings were damaged.

Three civilians aged between 53 and 80 were injured in an airstrike on the frontline city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk that damaged dozens of houses, the province's governor, Vadym Filashkin, wrote on his account on Telegram

A 54-year-old man was injured in an attack on Kutkivka village in neighboring Kharkiv province, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

Kherson province Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said three people were injured in Russian attacks against dozens of towns and cities targeting critical infrastructure in residential districts, damaging one high-rise building, an industrial facility and a farm.

A Russian attack against the Pryluky district in Chernihiv province injured two people. Writing on social media, Gov. Viacheslav Chaus said critical infrastructure facilities were struck by drones.

"The blast wave damaged commercial buildings. Two people are injured. Doctors provided them with the necessary assistance and, as of this morning, firefighters have the blaze under control," said Chaus.

In a post on X sending his condolences to the families of the victims, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia's actions as "terror attacks" and urged Ukraine's allies not to waver in their resolve, warning Russian President Vladimir Putin had no intention to seek an end to the war.

"This Russian terror against Ukraine will not stop on its own. Putin is not preparing for peace -- he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities. Only strong actions and pressure on Russia can put an end to this terror.

"Right now, we need the unity and support of all our partners in the fight for a just end to this war," said Zelensky.

Latest Headlines

North Korea condemns 'brutal and ruthless usurper' U.S. over Trump's Gaza takeover plan
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea condemns 'brutal and ruthless usurper' U.S. over Trump's Gaza takeover plan
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (UPI) -- North Korea on Wednesday slammed the United States over President Trump's announced aim to take control of the Gaza Strip and permanently displace its residents, calling it "slaughter and robbery" in state-run media.
Israeli PM Netanyahu warns Hamas to free all hostages by Saturday or face 'intense fighting'
World News // 14 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu warns Hamas to free all hostages by Saturday or face 'intense fighting'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hamas that if the rest of the hostages are not released by Saturday at noon, the "cease-fire will be terminated" and Hamas will be "decisively defeated."
King Abdullah to Trump: Jordan will accept 2K sick, displaced Palestinian kids
World News // 17 hours ago
King Abdullah to Trump: Jordan will accept 2K sick, displaced Palestinian kids
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump met Tuesday with King Abdullah II as the Jordanian leader says his country will take in thousands of sick Palestinian kids displaced in the Gaza Strip.
U.S., Britain decline to sign Paris AI summit communique
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Britain decline to sign Paris AI summit communique
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain declined to sign a final communique at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday evening, opposite of some 70 governmental and organizational leaders who did sign on.
Teacher in South Korea fatally stabs 8-year-old student
World News // 20 hours ago
Teacher in South Korea fatally stabs 8-year-old student
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A teacher in South Korea is in recovery after fatally stabbing an 8-year-old girl to death this week then attempting to take her own life.
Corruption report: Denmark tops list of 'cleanest' nations but graft on rise globally
World News // 22 hours ago
Corruption report: Denmark tops list of 'cleanest' nations but graft on rise globally
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Denmark topped the rankings of 180 countries globally with the lowest levels of public-sector corruption for the seventh year straight in 2024, closely followed by Finland and Singapore.
BP executive promises 'reset' after profits fell in 2024
World News // 23 hours ago
BP executive promises 'reset' after profits fell in 2024
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- BP Chief Executive Murray Auchincloss promised a "reset" for the company, including dialing back climate commitments, on Tuesday after a dip in annual profits and a threat from an influential activist investor.
Trump calls on Hamas to release all hostages from Gaza or see 'all hell break out'
World News // 1 day ago
Trump calls on Hamas to release all hostages from Gaza or see 'all hell break out'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel should terminate its cease-fire agreement with Hamas and "let all hell break out" if all the remaining hostages being held in Gaza are not freed by noon Saturday.
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
World News // 1 day ago
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two American women visiting the Bahamas over the weekend were attacked by a shark, local authorities said, with at least one of the victims sustaining serious injuries.
Bus plunges into ravine in Guatemala, killing at least 54
World News // 1 day ago
Bus plunges into ravine in Guatemala, killing at least 54
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A bus plunged into a ravine early Monday in Guatemala City, killing at least 54 people and injuring at least 20 others.
