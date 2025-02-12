Japan formally requests exemption from Trump tariffs

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday Japan has formally asked the United States for an exemption of Trump administration 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, pictured Feb. 7 during his White House visit, told Japan's parliament "necessary measures" will taken in response to U.S. tariffs. Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday Japan has formally asked the United States for an exemption of Trump administration 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum. During a news conference, Hayashi said, "We have requested the U.S. government to exclude Japan from the scope of these measures." Advertisement

Japan transmitted the request to the U.S. government through its Washington, D.C. embassy.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said during a parliament session, "We will take necessary measures, including lobbying the United States for an exemption, while closely monitoring any possible impact on the Japanese economy."

The White House said the tariffs will be imposed beginning March 12.

The Biden administration used a quota system to assess tariffs on Japan, leaving Japanese steel and aluminum imports up to 1.25 million tons free of tariffs.

According to Japan's Finance Ministry, $2 billion worth of steel was exported to the United States in 2024.

Ishiba met with President Donald Trump Friday at the White House.

Trump told Ishiba then he might impose tariffs to reduce the trade deficit with Japan. He also encouraged Japan to invest in U.S. Steel rather than buy it.

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database, the United States has a 457 billion trade deficit with Japan.

Trump has threatened other U.S. allies and major trading partners including the European Union, Mexico and Canada with higher tariffs.

The EU said Feb. 3 it will respond in kind with tariffs on U.S. goods. EU stock markets fell on fears of a global trade war touched off by the Trump tariffs and the EU response.