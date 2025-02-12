Chevron to cut up to 20% of workforce as it slashes costs by as much as $3 billion

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Chevron on Wednesday announced it will lay off 15-20% of its global workforce in an effort to reduce costs by up to $3 billion. Chevron expects to complete most of the cuts by the end of 2026.
Chevron Vice Chairman Mark Nelson said in a statement, "We do not take these actions lightly and will support our employees through the transition. But responsible leadership requires taking these steps to improve the long-term competitiveness of our company for our people, our shareholders and our communities."