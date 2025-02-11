Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 11, 2025 / 11:44 AM

Teacher in South Korea fatally stabs 8-year-old student

By Chris Benson
A woman lays a bouquet of chrysanthemums on Tuesday at an elementary school in South Korea's central city of Daejeon to mourn the death of an 8-year-old student who was stabbed to death Monday by her teacher. Photo Provided By EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
A woman lays a bouquet of chrysanthemums on Tuesday at an elementary school in South Korea's central city of Daejeon to mourn the death of an 8-year-old student who was stabbed to death Monday by her teacher. Photo Provided By EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A teacher in South Korea is in recovery after fatally stabbing a student to death this week then attempting to take her own life.

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing which took place Monday at an elementary school in Daejeon in west-central South Korea.

Advertisement

The victim, identified as 8-year-old Kim Ha-neul, was reported missing Monday evening after her bus driver notified school officials that the student did not arrive to be picked up that day in the after-school program.

On Tuesday, acting President Choi Sang-mok leader ordered an investigation and urged officials to "implement necessary measures to ensure such incidents never happen again."

Related

The first grader was found with multiple stab wounds to her face and shoulders, according to reports.

"It pains me to see such incidents because a school should be our safest space," stated Choi said, "I offer my deep condolences to the victim's family who suffered great shock and agony."

Advertisement

Authorities said the stabbing took place in a second-floor storage room connected to the audiovisual room.

The teacher, in her 40s, bought the knife the day of the attack and brought it to the school, according to testimony. She was found with self-inflicted injuries to her neck and hands. The two were later transported to a hospital but the student died of excessive blood loss.

The suspect stated she randomly picked the last student leaving school that day, adding that she had planned to kill a student and then herself.

"I didn't care who. To die together, (I chose) the last student to leave the after-school program," the teacher told police, the Korea Herald reported.

Local residents were seen laying flowers and a stuffed doll at the school's gate which remained closed Tuesday.

According to Daejon police, the teacher, who has not been named publicly, had a history with mental health issues and was receiving medical treatment since 2018 for depression. She was "annoyed," she said, after returning to work following a leave because the vice principal would not let her teach.

She testified that she told the student she had a book to give her then "lured the student into the audiovisual room. Then I choked and stabbed (her)."

Advertisement

Officials said on Dec. 9 she had filed for a six-month leave of absence, citing depression, but returned to the school on Dec. 31 a few weeks later after a doctor assessed her fitness to return to work.

It sent shockwaves of anger across South Korea with its focus on school safety and mental health monitoring of teachers.

According to local authorities, the suspect aggressively twisted the arm of a colleague in an outburst four days prior to the deadly stabbing. The same day, reports say she damaged a school computer after complaining about slow Internet speed.

Meanwhile, school administrators reported the incidents that led to the attack and urged officials in the Daejeon Metropolitan Office of Education to intervene. On Monday, two education officials visited the school but no immediate action was taken.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness provides a number of tools or resources for those seeking help.

Latest Headlines

King Abdullah to Trump: Jordan will accept 2K sick, displaced Palestinian kids
World News // 8 minutes ago
King Abdullah to Trump: Jordan will accept 2K sick, displaced Palestinian kids
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump met Tuesday with King Abdullah II as the Jordanian leader says his country will take in thousands of sick Palestinian kids displaced in the Gaza Strip.
U.S., Britain decline to sign Paris AI summit communique
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Britain decline to sign Paris AI summit communique
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain declined to sign a final communique at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday evening, opposite of some 70 governmental and organizational leaders who did sign on.
Corruption report: Denmark tops list of 'cleanest' nations but graft on rise globally
World News // 4 hours ago
Corruption report: Denmark tops list of 'cleanest' nations but graft on rise globally
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Denmark topped the rankings of 180 countries globally with the lowest levels of public-sector corruption for the seventh year straight in 2024, closely followed by Finland and Singapore.
BP executive promises 'reset' after profits fell in 2024
World News // 6 hours ago
BP executive promises 'reset' after profits fell in 2024
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- BP Chief Executive Murray Auchincloss promised a "reset" for the company, including dialing back climate commitments, on Tuesday after a dip in annual profits and a threat from an influential activist investor.
Trump calls on Hamas to release all hostages from Gaza or see 'all hell break out'
World News // 7 hours ago
Trump calls on Hamas to release all hostages from Gaza or see 'all hell break out'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel should terminate its cease-fire agreement with Hamas and "let all hell break out" if all the remaining hostages being held in Gaza are not freed by noon Saturday.
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
World News // 17 hours ago
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two American women visiting the Bahamas over the weekend were attacked by a shark, local authorities said, with at least one of the victims sustaining serious injuries.
Bus plunges into ravine in Guatemala, killing at least 54
World News // 21 hours ago
Bus plunges into ravine in Guatemala, killing at least 54
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A bus plunged into a ravine early Monday in Guatemala City, killing at least 54 people and injuring at least 20 others.
Hamas frees 3 Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners
World News // 3 days ago
Hamas frees 3 Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Hamas militants released three frail and abused Israel hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners, some also emaciated, on Saturday.
U.S., South Korea hold live-fire drills near tense border with North Korea
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., South Korea hold live-fire drills near tense border with North Korea
POCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea held live-fire drills Monday near the demilitarized zone as tensions remain high with nuclear-armed North Korea.
Hamas suspends hostage releases, claiming Israel violated cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas suspends hostage releases, claiming Israel violated cease-fire
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Hamas said on Monday that it was suspending the next round of hostage releases on Friday until further notice because of what it called violations by Israel of the cease-fire agreement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

VA Secretary Doug Collins to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices
VA Secretary Doug Collins to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices
In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement