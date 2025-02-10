U.S. Marine killed in Philippines plane crash identified as California native

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. Marine from California has been identified as one of four people killed last week in an airplane crash in southern Philippines.

The U.S. Defense-contracted plane was providing the Philippines with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support when it crashed in the province of Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday, killing three U.S. contractors and one Marine on board. There were no survivors.

On Sunday, Camp Pendleton identified the Marine as Sgt. Jacob M. Durham, a trained electronic intelligence/electromagnetic warfare analyst.

"We mourn the loss of Sgt. Jacob Durham, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," Lt. Col. Mabel B. Annunziata, commanding officer of 1st Radio Battalion, which Durham had been assigned to, said in a statement.

"Sgt. Durham embodied the highest traditions of the Marine Corps -- exemplifying composure, intelligence and selfless leadership. He was deeply respected and love by his fellow Marines."

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the plane crash occurred last week amid a routine mission in support of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation activities and at the request of the Philippines.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Durham, a native of California, joined the Marine Corps in January 2021 and was promoted to sergeant on Feb. 1, just days before the crash.

During his military career, Durham was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, a Meritorious Mast and Naval Aircrew Insignia.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and his fellow Marines during this profoundly difficult time," Annunziata said.