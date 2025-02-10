Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 9:29 PM

Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two American women visiting the Bahamas over the weekend were attacked by a shark, local authorities said, with at least one of the victims sustaining serious injuries.

The shark attack happened around 6:30 p.m. local time Friday as the two women were swimming in Bimini Bay, located about 50 nautical miles from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Advertisement

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement that the women received treatment at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

The incident is under investigation.

Earlier this month, a teenage girl was killed in a shark attack in Australia's Queensland. Charlize Zmuda, 17, suffered a "serious shark bite," on Feb. 3 and was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes later.

Though shark attacks loom large among the public's imagination, they are extremely rare.

According to research by the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File, there were 69 unprovoked shark bites in 2023. Of those bites, 36 occurred in the United States, resulting in two deaths, and 15 occurred in Australia, resulting in four deaths.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bus plunges into ravine in Guatemala, killing at least 54
World News // 8 hours ago
Bus plunges into ravine in Guatemala, killing at least 54
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A bus plunged into a ravine early Monday in Guatemala City, killing at least 54 people and injuring at least 20 others.
Hamas frees 3 Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas frees 3 Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Hamas militants released three frail and abused Israel hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners, some also emaciated, on Saturday.
U.S., South Korea hold live-fire drills near tense border with North Korea
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., South Korea hold live-fire drills near tense border with North Korea
POCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea held live-fire drills Monday near the demilitarized zone as tensions remain high with nuclear-armed North Korea.
Hamas suspends hostage releases, claiming Israel violated cease-fire
World News // 13 hours ago
Hamas suspends hostage releases, claiming Israel violated cease-fire
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Hamas said on Monday that it was suspending the next round of hostage releases on Friday until further notice because of what it called violations by Israel of the cease-fire agreement.
France announces $112.6B AI investment ahead of Paris summit
World News // 17 hours ago
France announces $112.6B AI investment ahead of Paris summit
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that his country will receive $112.6 billion in private investments to boost its artificial intelligence sector.
Japanese crews shift search for truck driver swallowed by sinkhole to nearby sewer pipe
World News // 18 hours ago
Japanese crews shift search for truck driver swallowed by sinkhole to nearby sewer pipe
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Saitama Prefecture officials said the search for a missing 74-year-old truck stuck in a large sinkhole shifted to an underground sewage pipe on Sunday.
Sudan releases post-war roadmap, calls on int'l community to support it
World News // 21 hours ago
Sudan releases post-war roadmap, calls on int'l community to support it
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Sudan's foreign ministry has unveiled a post-war roadmap toward establishing democratic elections in a country ravaged by nearly two years of civil war.
U.S. Marine killed in Philippines plane crash identified as California native
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. Marine killed in Philippines plane crash identified as California native
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. Marine from California has been identified as one of four people killed last week in an airplane crash in southern Philippines.
Arab nations condemn Netanyahu's call to relocate Gazans to Saudi Arabia
World News // 1 day ago
Arab nations condemn Netanyahu's call to relocate Gazans to Saudi Arabia
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the first Gulf countries to normalize relations with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords, have condemned recent Israeli proposals to relocate Palestinians to Saudi Arabia.
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
World News // 1 day ago
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- While many expressed outrage over the frail appearance of Israeli hostages released Saturday, human rights groups raised concerns about the lack of similar indignation over the conditions faced by Palestinian prisoners.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government
Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government
Trump: Palestinians will have 'no right' to return to Gaza
Trump: Palestinians will have 'no right' to return to Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement