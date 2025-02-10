Bus plunges into ravine in Guatemala, killing at least 54

Firefighter volunteers work at the site of a bus crash in Guatemala on Monday. Photo by David Toro/EPA-EFE

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A bus plunged into a ravine early Monday in Guatemala City, killing at least 54 people and injuring at least 20 others. The bus veered off a highway at the Belize Bridge and went about 65 feet into a ravine, the Ministry of Communications, Infrastructure and Dwellings said. Advertisement

Some of the bodies were recovered from a polluted river.

A Fire Department spokesman said there were 75 passengers.

The bus left from the village of San Agustin Acasaguastian at 3 a.m. local time and was headed to Guatemala City, which is 57 miles away, with a return at 4:30 p.m., Prensa Libre reported.

Two people died at a hospital.

The bus is 1995 model owned by Tineca Transport.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo directed National Army personnel and disaster relief workers to aid in the response.

Also, Arevalo said he would declare a period of national mourning in the country with a population of 17.6 million in Central America

"I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims who today woke up to heartbreaking news. Their pain is my pain," he posted on X.

There have been two other major bus crashes off cliffs in the country resulting in deaths: 53 in 2008 and 38 in 2013.

Last week, Arevalo pledged to accept 40% more deportation flights from the United States of nationals and people of other nationalities. He made the announcement with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio near the Guatemalan Air Force base in Guatemala City.