Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 5:02 PM

Bus plunges into ravine in Guatemala, killing at least 54

By Allen Cone
Firefighter volunteers work at the site of a bus crash in Guatemala on Monday. Photo by David Toro/EPA-EFE
Firefighter volunteers work at the site of a bus crash in Guatemala on Monday. Photo by David Toro/EPA-EFE

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A bus plunged into a ravine early Monday in Guatemala City, killing at least 54 people and injuring at least 20 others.

The bus veered off a highway at the Belize Bridge and went about 65 feet into a ravine, the Ministry of Communications, Infrastructure and Dwellings said.

Advertisement

Some of the bodies were recovered from a polluted river.

A Fire Department spokesman said there were 75 passengers.

The bus left from the village of San Agustin Acasaguastian at 3 a.m. local time and was headed to Guatemala City, which is 57 miles away, with a return at 4:30 p.m., Prensa Libre reported.

Two people died at a hospital.

The bus is 1995 model owned by Tineca Transport.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo directed National Army personnel and disaster relief workers to aid in the response.

Also, Arevalo said he would declare a period of national mourning in the country with a population of 17.6 million in Central America

"I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims who today woke up to heartbreaking news. Their pain is my pain," he posted on X.

There have been two other major bus crashes off cliffs in the country resulting in deaths: 53 in 2008 and 38 in 2013.

Advertisement

Last week, Arevalo pledged to accept 40% more deportation flights from the United States of nationals and people of other nationalities. He made the announcement with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio near the Guatemalan Air Force base in Guatemala City.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hamas frees 3 Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas frees 3 Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Hamas militants released three frail and abused Israel hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners, some also emaciated, on Saturday.
U.S., South Korea hold live-fire drills near tense border with North Korea
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., South Korea hold live-fire drills near tense border with North Korea
POCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea held live-fire drills Monday near the demilitarized zone as tensions remain high with nuclear-armed North Korea.
Hamas suspends hostage releases, claiming Israel violated cease-fire
World News // 7 hours ago
Hamas suspends hostage releases, claiming Israel violated cease-fire
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Hamas said on Monday that it was suspending the next round of hostage releases on Friday until further notice because of what it called violations by Israel of the cease-fire agreement.
France announces $112.6B AI investment ahead of Paris summit
World News // 11 hours ago
France announces $112.6B AI investment ahead of Paris summit
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that his country will receive $112.6 billion in private investments to boost its artificial intelligence sector.
Japanese crews shift search for truck driver swallowed by sinkhole to nearby sewer pipe
World News // 12 hours ago
Japanese crews shift search for truck driver swallowed by sinkhole to nearby sewer pipe
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Saitama Prefecture officials said the search for a missing 74-year-old truck stuck in a large sinkhole shifted to an underground sewage pipe on Sunday.
Sudan releases post-war roadmap, calls on int'l community to support it
World News // 15 hours ago
Sudan releases post-war roadmap, calls on int'l community to support it
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Sudan's foreign ministry has unveiled a post-war roadmap toward establishing democratic elections in a country ravaged by nearly two years of civil war.
U.S. Marine killed in Philippines plane crash identified as California native
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. Marine killed in Philippines plane crash identified as California native
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. Marine from California has been identified as one of four people killed last week in an airplane crash in southern Philippines.
Arab nations condemn Netanyahu's call to relocate Gazans to Saudi Arabia
World News // 1 day ago
Arab nations condemn Netanyahu's call to relocate Gazans to Saudi Arabia
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the first Gulf countries to normalize relations with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords, have condemned recent Israeli proposals to relocate Palestinians to Saudi Arabia.
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
World News // 1 day ago
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- While many expressed outrage over the frail appearance of Israeli hostages released Saturday, human rights groups raised concerns about the lack of similar indignation over the conditions faced by Palestinian prisoners.
Sony's PlayStation Network back up after more than 24-hour outage worldwide
World News // 2 days ago
Sony's PlayStation Network back up after more than 24-hour outage worldwide
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The PlayStation Network was restored Saturday, more than 24 hours after a worldwide outage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement