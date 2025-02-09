Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages

1 of 3 | One of the Palestinian prisoners released in the fifth hostage-prisoner swap under the Gaza ceasefire deal is embraced by his mother upon arrival at the European Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Photo by Muhammad Ali/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- While many expressed outrage over the frail appearance of Israeli hostages released Saturday, human rights groups raised concerns about the lack of similar indignation over the conditions faced by Palestinian prisoners, who also showed signs of torture. The majority of Palestinian prisoners are being released with health problems, the Palestinian Prisoners Society, a non-governmental organization in the West Bank, said in a statement Saturday. Seven of the Palestinians who were freed Saturday in the fifth exchange of captives were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. Advertisement

"Among the most prominent crimes committed against them are: torture, deprivation of medical treatment, enforced starvation, systematic abuse and humiliation as well as severe beatings, which take place with the aim to kill prisoners or to cause them lifelong injuries and health issues," the NGO said in its statement.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, after the fourth exchange of captives on Feb. 1, published photos of one of the Palestinian prisoners who appears severely emaciated.

In the image, the man is seen with a prominent ribcage and skeletal structure indicating extreme malnourishment or prolonged deprivation of basic nutrition. His skin is marked with visible abrasions, bruises, and discolorations, suggesting physical trauma or neglect.

"Following their release, many of the inmates and detainees required immediate hospital transfers for critical medical examinations," Euro-Med said in its statement. "These circumstances demonstrate how Israel has transformed its jails into institutionalized torture facilities for Palestinian detainees and prisoners."

The Jerusalem Post reported that Israel's military and Prison Service forced Palestinian prisoners to watch propaganda film showing Gaza's devastation as they exited their cells before their release from captivity.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which acts as a neutral intermediary between Israel and Hamas in the prisoner exchange process, also assesses the physical and psychological condition of those released while transporting them home.

The ICRC did not issue any public statements about the conditions of the Israeli captives or the Palestinian prisoners but said the organization is "increasingly concerned about the conditions surrounding release operations."

"We strongly urge all parties, including the mediators, to take responsibility to ensure that future releases are dignified and private," the organization said. "The ICRC has consistently conveyed this message privately and publicly."

On Saturday, Hamas militants released three Israel hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners, some also frail and abused.

