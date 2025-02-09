Advertisement
Feb. 9, 2025 / 11:40 AM

Arab nations condemn Netanyahu's call to relocate Gazans to Saudi Arabia

By Adam Schrader
Receiving Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Manama in Bahrain, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, ahead of the 33rd Arab League. Photo by Bahrain News Agency (BNA)/UPI
Receiving Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Manama in Bahrain, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, ahead of the 33rd Arab League. Photo by Bahrain News Agency (BNA)/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the first Gulf countries to normalize relations with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords, have condemned recent Israeli proposals to relocate Palestinians to Saudi Arabia.

President Donald Trump suggested in a recent press conference that the U.S. should "take over" Gaza and relocate Palestinians to neighboring countries, describing the plan as a way to transform Gaza into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

Emboldened by his remarks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed establishing a Palestinian state on Saudi Arabia's vast land in an interview with Israel's Channel 14, sparking regional outrage.

Saudi Arabia swiftly reaffirmed that normalization with Israel remains "non-negotiable" and uncompromising without the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

The UAE and Bahrain, though still committed to the Abraham Accords, have aligned with Saudi Arabia, exposing the fragile nature of normalization efforts.

The office of UAE's Minister of State Khalifa Bin Shaheen Al Marar said in a statement that he considers Saudi Arabia's sovereignty as an inviolable "red line" that no country should undermine or violate.

"His Excellency further underscored the UAE's categorical rejection of any infringement on the Palestinians' unalienable rights, and any attempts at displacement, reaffirming the importance of halting any settlement activities that threaten regional stability and undermine the opportunities for peace and coexistence," he said.

"Moreover, His Excellency reiterated that the UAE calls on the international community, the United Nations, and the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities to end illegal practices in contravention of international law."

Bahrain's statement uses similar language, stating that it considers Israel's "irresponsible" remarks "a flagrant violation of the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter."

"The Ministry stressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its support for its security, stability and sovereignty," Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"The Ministry also affirmed that a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East depends on preserving the rights of the Palestinian people, not displacing them from their lands, and establishing an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty, allowing peaceful coexistence with Israel in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative."

Egypt and Jordan, both longtime U.S. allies with peace treaties with Israel, also expressed concern over the comments of Trump and Netanyahu.

Jordan's government particularly stressed the need for Israel to stop escalating tensions in the West Bank, which borders the kingdom. Jordan's King Abdullah II announced Sunday that he had scheduled a diplomatic trip to the United States.

Qatar, which has played a considerable role in mediating the cease-fire deal between Hamas and Israel, called Israel's comments "provocative" while calling on the international community to take "firm" action against such Israeli provocations.

Their solidarity increases pressure on Israel and the U.S., complicating efforts to expand normalization agreements in the region and could threaten existing Abraham Accords agreements and other treaties between Israel and Arab nations.

