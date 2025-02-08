Sony's PlayStation Network back up after more than 24-hour outage worldwide

1 of 2 | The PlayStation5 is among the Sony company's consoles that had an outage. Photo by Vika_Glitter/Pixabay

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The PlayStation Network was restored Saturday, more than 24 hours after a worldwide outage. PlayStation, which is owned by Sony Interactive, gave limited information about the disruption. Advertisement

"PSN has been restored," PlayStation said in an update shortly before 7 p.m. ET Saturday. "You should be able to access online features without any problems now. You should be able to access online features without any problems now. For more details: https://status.playstation.comSorry for the inconvenience!"

PlayStation posted at 8:46 p.m. EST on X, 2 1/2 hours after outages were first reported: "We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN."

Nearly 70,000 people reported the outage on Downdetector. Reports decreased to about 5,000 Saturday.

Users were unable to access their online friends list, account management tabs, the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct and even gaming, according to Sony's PlayStation Network page.

Anyone running PlayStation Network on PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5 or the web will encounter the issues.

Those on the console could see an error code reading "PlayStation Network is currently undergoing maintenance (WS-37432-9)" pop up on their screen.

Wcctech reported some users managed to get back online and access their accounts and the PlayStation Store.

Advertisement

The system went down for several hours on Oct. 1.

In April 2011, PlayStation services stayed offline for 21 days due to an attack from hackers where 77 million accounts were compromised, and personal details were stolen.

"Call of Duty" is among the games on the system.

More than 530 million PlayStation consoles have been sold worldwide since it was released in 1994 in Japan, according to IGN. The best-selling one is 160 million units of PlayStation 2. In all there are five models with the latest, released in 2020, selling 65 million.

PlayStation also manufactures handheld devices.

The competing major console makers are Microsoft's Xbox and Nintendo