A red star marks the location of an offshore, 7.6-magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean Sea some 125 miles southwest of the Cayman Islands early Saturday evening. Image by the U.S. Geological Survey

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A 7.6-magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean Sea Saturday triggered tsunami warnings for Cuba and the Cayman Islands and tsunami advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The tsunami warning for Cuba cautions against a potential tsunami measuring between 3 and 10 feet in height while the tsunami warning for the Cayman Islands cites a potential tsunami measuring between 1 and 3 feet in height, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Advertisement

No injuries or significant damage have been reported due to the earthquake, AccuWeather reported.

The offshore earthquake occurred at 6:23 EST and about 125 miles southwest of George Town, Cayman Islands, and near the boundary between the North American and Caribbean tectonic plates, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The North America plate moves in a west-southwest direction at about 20 mm annually when compared to the Caribbean plate, according to the USGS.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 6 miles and triggered the tsunami warnings and advisories.

Large earthquakes commonly occur in the area, including 10 earthquakes measuring a 6 magnitude or larger over the past 100 years, the USGS says.