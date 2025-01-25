Advertisement
World News
Jan. 25, 2025 / 2:18 PM

Putin says Russia 'ready for negotiations' with Donald Trump on Ukraine

By Simon Druker
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is “ready for negotiations” with U.S. President Donald Trump about how to end the war in Ukraine. File Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI
1 of 3 | Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is “ready for negotiations” with U.S. President Donald Trump about how to end the war in Ukraine. File Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is "ready for negotiations" with U.S. President Donald Trump about how to end the war in Ukraine.

Putin made the comments earlier in the week during an interview on Russian state television.

Advertisement

"We believe the current president's statements about his readiness to work together. We are always open to this and ready for negotiations," Putin said Friday during the interview.

"It would be better for us to meet, based on the realities of today, to talk calmly."

Related

Putin in February 2022 launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine that remains ongoing.

In comments made in December, the Russian leader said in hindsight, he should have begun the invasion even earlier.

Trump campaigned on a promise to end the war in Ukraine and earlier in the week said he was ready to meet Putin at any time.

This week, he said he would call for sanctions against Russia if Moscow did not take steps to make a deal to end the conflict.

"All of that being said, I'm going to do Russia, whose economy is failing, and President Putin a very big favor," Trump said in his public negotiation on Truth Social.

Advertisement

"Settle now and stop this ridiculous war. It's only going to get worse. If we don't make a 'deal' soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of taxes, tariffs and sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and various other participating countries."

During the TV interview this week, Putin said the conflict may have been avoided entirely had Trump been in the Oval Office rather than former President Joe Biden.

"I can't help but agree with (Trump) that if his victory had not been stolen in 2020, then maybe there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022," Putin said during the TV appearance.

Putin has previously hinted at being open to talks with Trump on the Ukraine front without offering specifics or a timeline.

Latest Headlines

Hamas releases 4 female soldiers as Israel frees 200 prisoners
World News // 5 hours ago
Hamas releases 4 female soldiers as Israel frees 200 prisoners
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Hamas released four hostages, all female soldiers, and Israel 200 Palestinian prisoners as the latest cease-fire exchange occurred on Saturday.
British study finds children citing distress over gender dysphoria rose 50-fold
World News // 22 hours ago
British study finds children citing distress over gender dysphoria rose 50-fold
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The prevalence of gender dysphoria, described as psychological distress caused by a mismatch between birth sex and gender identity, likely rose 50-fold among children during a 10-year span, British researchers say.
Powerful storm Eowyn turns deadly as it sweeps across Britain, Ireland, Scotland
World News // 1 day ago
Powerful storm Eowyn turns deadly as it sweeps across Britain, Ireland, Scotland
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Storm Eowyn Friday continued to cause power outages for hundreds of thousands, knocked down trees and disrupted transportation as it moved across Scotland and Northern Ireland into Britain's West Midlands region.
Israel says Hamas' list of hostages to be released violates agreement
World News // 1 day ago
Israel says Hamas' list of hostages to be released violates agreement
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Hamas has violated an agreement on the release of hostages with its publication of those to be released on Saturday.
U.N. chief warns of rebel advances in Democratic Republic of Congo
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. chief warns of rebel advances in Democratic Republic of Congo
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Advances being made by the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo are "heightening the threat of a regional war," according to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
British judge denies extradition challenge of Colorado mother accused of murdering her children
World News // 1 day ago
British judge denies extradition challenge of Colorado mother accused of murdering her children
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A British judge Friday rejected Kimberlee Singler's challenge to a U.S. extradition order. She is accused of drugging and murdering two of her children in Colorado Springs in December 2023.
WHO notifies staff of hiring freeze, budget cuts due to U.S. leaving
World News // 1 day ago
WHO notifies staff of hiring freeze, budget cuts due to U.S. leaving
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Trump administration plan to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization has triggered a hiring freeze, suspended investments and a travel reduction within the organization.
Japanese prime minister calls for regional revitalization in economic plan
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese prime minister calls for regional revitalization in economic plan
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba touted regional revitalization and stronger cooperation with local governments around Japan and pledged he would forge working relationships with other parties to uplift the country
Ukraine hits large Russian oil refinery, power plant and weapons chip plant
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine hits large Russian oil refinery, power plant and weapons chip plant
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed an attack overnight that hit Russia's Ryazan Oil Refinery and the Ryazan Thermal Power Plant, leaving them ablaze Thursday morning.
Axel Rudakubana sentenced to 52 years in prison for Southport, England, mass killing
World News // 1 day ago
Axel Rudakubana sentenced to 52 years in prison for Southport, England, mass killing
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A British court sentenced teen Axel Rudakubana to a record 52 years in prison, minus time served, for murdering three young girls in a frenzied stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First illegal immigrant deportation flights take off on military aircraft
First illegal immigrant deportation flights take off on military aircraft
State Department issues immediate pause for nearly all U.S. foreign aid
State Department issues immediate pause for nearly all U.S. foreign aid
Senate confirms Hegseth as defense secretary with Vance breaking tie
Senate confirms Hegseth as defense secretary with Vance breaking tie
Trump takes away Dr. Anthony Fauci's government security protection
Trump takes away Dr. Anthony Fauci's government security protection
At least 12 federal inspectors general terminated immediately
At least 12 federal inspectors general terminated immediately
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement