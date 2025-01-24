Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 24, 2025 / 12:14 PM

U.N. chief warns of rebel advances in Democratic Republic of Congo

By Simon Druker
Advances being made by the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are “heightening the threat of a regional war,” according to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. File Photo by Alexandre Durao/UPI
Advances being made by the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are “heightening the threat of a regional war,” according to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. File Photo by Alexandre Durao/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Advances being made by the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are "heightening the threat of a regional war," according to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres demanded the Rwanda-backed group "to immediately cease its offensive, withdraw from all occupied areas and abide by the 31 July 2024 ceasefire agreement," in a statement issued on Thursday through a U.N. spokesperson.

Advertisement

More than 178,000 people have been displaced over the last two weeks as M23 fighters make advances, according to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC, MONUSCO.

The group's advances are primarily taking place in the Congo province of South Kivu, which shares a border to the east with both Burundi and Rwanda.

Related

Rwanda's government has denied any direct involvement with the M23 group, which has captured several smaller towns over the last week, forcing residents to leave.

The group came into existence in 2012, made up mainly of ethnic Tutsis who had left the Congolese army. It has an estimated 8,000 fighters, according to U.N. estimates.

Rebel group fighters are moving closer to Goma, the capital and largest city in the Congo's North Kivu Province which has a population approaching 2 million.

Advertisement

Mediation between the Congolese government and M23 leadership has been going on in Angola since 2022, but hit a snag in December.

"The Secretary-General is deeply troubled by the most recent report of the Group of Experts established pursuant to Security Council Resolution 1533, concerning the presence of Rwandan troops on Congolese soil and continued support to the M23," Guterres said in the statement.

"He calls on all actors to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to put an end to all forms of support to armed groups, whether Congolese or foreign."

Latest Headlines

British judge denies extradition challenge of Colorado mother accused of murdering her children
World News // 12 minutes ago
British judge denies extradition challenge of Colorado mother accused of murdering her children
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A British judge Friday rejected Kimberlee Singler's challenge to a U.S. extradition order. She is accused of drugging and murdering two of her children in Colorado Springs in December 2023.
WHO notifies staff of hiring freeze, budget cuts due to U.S. leaving
World News // 47 minutes ago
WHO notifies staff of hiring freeze, budget cuts due to U.S. leaving
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Trump administration plan to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization has triggered a hiring freeze, suspended investments and a travel reduction within the organization.
Powerful storm Eowyn batters U.K. with power outages, transport disruptions
World News // 1 hour ago
Powerful storm Eowyn batters U.K. with power outages, transport disruptions
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Storm Eowyn Friday continued to cause power outages for hundreds of thousands, knocked down trees and disrupted transportation as it moved across Scotland and Northern Ireland into Britain's West Midlands region.
Japanese prime minister calls for regional revitalization in economic plan
World News // 1 hour ago
Japanese prime minister calls for regional revitalization in economic plan
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba touted regional revitalization and stronger cooperation with local governments around Japan and pledged he would forge working relationships with other parties to uplift the country
Hamas set to share list of next four female Israeli hostages to be released
World News // 2 hours ago
Hamas set to share list of next four female Israeli hostages to be released
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Hamas has said it is preparing to provide the names of the next four hostages to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners as part of its cease-fire deal with Israel.
Ukraine hits large Russian oil refinery, power plant and weapons chip plant
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine hits large Russian oil refinery, power plant and weapons chip plant
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed an attack overnight that hit Russia's Ryazan Oil Refinery and the Ryazan Thermal Power Plant, leaving them ablaze Thursday morning.
Axel Rudakubana sentenced to 52 years in prison for Southport, England, mass killing
World News // 4 hours ago
Axel Rudakubana sentenced to 52 years in prison for Southport, England, mass killing
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A British court sentenced teen Axel Rudakubana to a record 52 years in prison, minus time served, for murdering three young girls in a frenzied stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in July.
North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after heavy casualties: S. Korean military
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after heavy casualties: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- North Korea is likely preparing to send additional troops to Russia after suffering heavy losses in battles against Ukrainian forces, South Korea's military said Friday.
U.N. refugee chief calls for cooperation to secure return of Syrians to homeland
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N. refugee chief calls for cooperation to secure return of Syrians to homeland
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called Thursday for cooperation between Syria's new authorities, host countries and donors to secure the return of 6.2 million Syrian refugees to their country.
Saudi foreign minister: Lebanon must adopt reforms, adhere to cease-fire with Israel
World News // 21 hours ago
Saudi foreign minister: Lebanon must adopt reforms, adhere to cease-fire with Israel
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Thursday that the oil-rich kingdom stands by Lebanon, but stressed that the war-ravaged, crisis-ridden country needs to adopt necessary reforms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after heavy casualties: S. Korean military
North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after heavy casualties: S. Korean military
Federal judge blocks 'blatantly unconstitutional' Trump birthright citizenship order
Federal judge blocks 'blatantly unconstitutional' Trump birthright citizenship order
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement