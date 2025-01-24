Trending
Jan. 24, 2025 / 9:12 AM

Ukraine hits large Russian oil refinery, power plant and weapons chip plant

By Doug Cunningham

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed an attack overnight that hit Russia's Ryazan Oil Refinery and the Ryazan Thermal Power Plant, leaving them ablaze Thursday morning.

"As a result of the strikes, fires broke out at the production facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and at the Ryazan oil pumping station," the General Staff statement said. "Also, the microelectronics plant 'Kremniy El' in Bryansk was hit. This is one of the key enterprises of the microelectronics industry of Russia."

The refinery is Russia's largest, with a capacity of 17 million metric tons of oil annually.

The Kyiv Independent, citing a Security Service of Ukraine source, said at least three oil depots and a workshop went up in flames.

The source said according to local residents the attack caused more than 50 explosions.

Ukraine's armed forces said the chip plant that was hit produces a wide range of microcircuits and components used in Russian strategic weapons systems.

According to Ukraine, the chips are used in "Topol-M," "Bulava" missile systems, anti-aircraft systems S-300 and S-400 as well as in combat aircraft.

Video footage verified by the BBC depicted a fireball rising over the refinery and pumping station in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow as people fled the scene.

Russian state media RIA reported work was suspended at the chip factory following an attack by six drones. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council counter-disinformation chief Andrii Kovalenko also said the facility had suspended operations after the attack.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defense systems intercepted Ukrainian drones at four locations.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it destroyed 121 Ukrainian drones, six of them over the Moscow region, 37 in Bryansk Oblast, 20 in Ryazan Oblast and 17 each in Kursk and Saratov Oblasts.

Ukraine's armed forces statement added the "systematic and targeted destruction of facilities" supplying the Russian military will continue "until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped."

