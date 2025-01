A British judge Friday rejected Kimberlee Singler's challenge to a U.S. extradition order. She is accused of drugging and murdering two of her children in Colorado Springs in December 2023. Photo courtesy St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A British judge Friday rejected Kimberlee Singler's challenge to a U.S. extradition order,moving Singler's extradition challenge to British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper for the final decision on the extradition order. Judge John Zani rejected the challenge by Singler, who is accused of drugging and murdering two of her children in Colorado Springs in December 2023. Advertisement

Singler denies charges that she shot and stabbed her children, 7 and 9. A third child was injured but survived to tell police about it.

Singler was arrested in London.

According to British prosecutor Joel Smith police in Colorado found the bodies of the two children on Dec. 19, 2023 along with a bloody handgun.

Tests on the gun and a knife found DNA of both Singler and the children. According to Smith, Singler originally blamed her husband for the killings.

But Smith said the husband had a solid alibi because he was driving a GPS-tracked truck in Denver.

According to Smith the third child who survived the attack later said Singler had killed the children. That child was questioned by police, giving them an eyewitness account.

An El Paso County, Colorado court put out a warrant for Singler's arrest.

Advertisement