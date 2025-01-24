Japanese prime minister calls for regional revitalization in economic plan

1 of 3 | Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a policy speech during the Lower House's plenary session at the the National Diet in Tokyo on Friday, January 24, 2025. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed a session of parliament on Friday as he made his pitch for a broad focus on regional development. The prime minister called his policy agenda Regional Revitalization 2.0. Ishiba said his $1.3 billion plan would create regions that would attract young people and women, touting regional revitalization and stronger cooperation with local governments around Japan and pledged he would forge working relationships with other parties to uplift the country. Advertisement

Ishiba said he wanted to relocate industrial, state, and academic institutions to regions outside of Tokyo. That would start with government agencies. The idea comes from his personal experience serving as Japan's revitalization minister a decade ago and serving the least populated prefecture in Japan's legislature.

The effort to decentralize Tokyo would be joined by goals to create new-age infrastructure for clean energy and lead in the areas of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

"In creating a new Japan, we must emphasize the importance of sustainability and self-reliance," Ishiba said to both houses of Japanese lawmakers, according to Asahi Shimbun.

With the ruling Liberal Democratic Party not having a majority, Ishiba said he plans to reach across party lines to build a governing coalition.

"[The LDP] will seek to build a consensus across party lines," he said. He said the parties "must deliberate from a responsible standpoint and strive to gain the public's understanding and sympathy.

"I will manage from the standpoint of democracy, which is to obtain better solutions through sincere policy discussions that reflect the diverse voices of the people."