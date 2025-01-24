Japanese prime minister calls for regional revitalization in economic plan

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed a session of parliament on Friday as he made his pitch for a broad focus on regional development.
The prime minister called his policy agenda Regional Revitalization 2.0. Ishiba said his $1.3 billion plan would create regions that would attract young people and women, touting regional revitalization and stronger cooperation with local governments around Japan and pledged he would forge working relationships with other parties to uplift the country.