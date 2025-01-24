Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 24, 2025 / 10:30 AM

Japanese prime minister calls for regional revitalization in economic plan

By Clyde Hughes
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a policy speech during the Lower House's plenary session at the the National Diet in Tokyo on Friday, January 24, 2025. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a policy speech during the Lower House's plenary session at the the National Diet in Tokyo on Friday, January 24, 2025. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed a session of parliament on Friday as he made his pitch for a broad focus on regional development.

The prime minister called his policy agenda Regional Revitalization 2.0. Ishiba said his $1.3 billion plan would create regions that would attract young people and women, touting regional revitalization and stronger cooperation with local governments around Japan and pledged he would forge working relationships with other parties to uplift the country.

Advertisement

Ishiba said he wanted to relocate industrial, state, and academic institutions to regions outside of Tokyo. That would start with government agencies. The idea comes from his personal experience serving as Japan's revitalization minister a decade ago and serving the least populated prefecture in Japan's legislature.

The effort to decentralize Tokyo would be joined by goals to create new-age infrastructure for clean energy and lead in the areas of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Related

"In creating a new Japan, we must emphasize the importance of sustainability and self-reliance," Ishiba said to both houses of Japanese lawmakers, according to Asahi Shimbun.

With the ruling Liberal Democratic Party not having a majority, Ishiba said he plans to reach across party lines to build a governing coalition.

Advertisement

"[The LDP] will seek to build a consensus across party lines," he said. He said the parties "must deliberate from a responsible standpoint and strive to gain the public's understanding and sympathy.

"I will manage from the standpoint of democracy, which is to obtain better solutions through sincere policy discussions that reflect the diverse voices of the people."

Latest Headlines

Powerful storm Eowyn batters U.K. with power outages, transport disruptions
World News // 19 minutes ago
Powerful storm Eowyn batters U.K. with power outages, transport disruptions
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Storm Eowyn Friday continued to cause power outages for hundreds of thousands, knocked down trees and disrupted transportation as it moved across Scotland and Northern Ireland into Britain's West Midlands region.
Hamas set to share list of next four female Israeli hostages to be released
World News // 40 minutes ago
Hamas set to share list of next four female Israeli hostages to be released
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Hamas has said it is preparing to provide the names of the next four hostages to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners as part of its cease-fire deal with Israel.
Ukraine hits large Russian oil refinery, power plant and weapons chip plant
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine hits large Russian oil refinery, power plant and weapons chip plant
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed an attack overnight that hit Russia's Ryazan Oil Refinery and the Ryazan Thermal Power Plant, leaving them ablaze Thursday morning.
Axel Rudakubana sentenced to 52 years in prison for Southport, England, mass killing
World News // 3 hours ago
Axel Rudakubana sentenced to 52 years in prison for Southport, England, mass killing
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A British court sentenced teen Axel Rudakubana to a record 52 years in prison, minus time served, for murdering three young girls in a frenzied stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in July.
North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after heavy casualties: S. Korean military
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after heavy casualties: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- North Korea is likely preparing to send additional troops to Russia after suffering heavy losses in battles against Ukrainian forces, South Korea's military said Friday.
U.N. refugee chief calls for cooperation to secure return of Syrians to homeland
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N. refugee chief calls for cooperation to secure return of Syrians to homeland
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called Thursday for cooperation between Syria's new authorities, host countries and donors to secure the return of 6.2 million Syrian refugees to their country.
Saudi foreign minister: Lebanon must adopt reforms, adhere to cease-fire with Israel
World News // 19 hours ago
Saudi foreign minister: Lebanon must adopt reforms, adhere to cease-fire with Israel
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Thursday that the oil-rich kingdom stands by Lebanon, but stressed that the war-ravaged, crisis-ridden country needs to adopt necessary reforms.
Germany's Friedrich Merz calls for permanent border controls after knife attack
World News // 1 day ago
Germany's Friedrich Merz calls for permanent border controls after knife attack
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Friedrich Merz, currently leading in polls to become German chancellor, said Thursday if elected he will impose strict border controls.
President Trump calls on OPEC to lower oil prices at economic forum
World News // 1 day ago
President Trump calls on OPEC to lower oil prices at economic forum
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to lower oil prices during the World Economic Forum on Thursday, saying it would immediately end the war in Ukraine.
Southport stabbing: Axel Rudakubana to be sentenced to life in killing of three girls
World News // 1 day ago
Southport stabbing: Axel Rudakubana to be sentenced to life in killing of three girls
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana was expected to be sentenced to life in prison at Liverpool Crown Court for the murders of three young girls and attempted murders of eight other children in Southport in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
Federal judge blocks 'blatantly unconstitutional' Trump birthright citizenship order
Federal judge blocks 'blatantly unconstitutional' Trump birthright citizenship order
North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after heavy casualties: S. Korean military
North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after heavy casualties: S. Korean military
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement