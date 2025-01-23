Trending
Jan. 23, 2025 / 10:20 PM

Crew members of Galaxy Leader released by Houthis

By Mark Moran
A photo made available by the Houthis media center shows a Houthis-operated helicopter flying over the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea off the coast of Hodeidah, Yemen, in 2023. Yemen's Houthis seized the cargo ship Galaxy Leader transiting the Red Sea. File photo by EPA-EFE/Houthis Media Center
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Houthis in Yemen have released the 25 crew members of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader, which it seized in November 2023 when an organized campaign of attacks on ships in the Red Sea began, an effort linked to the war in Gaza.

The crew members were Filipino, Mexican, Romanian, Bulgarian and Ukrainian. They had been detained since Houthi fighters used a helicopter to board the carrier as it sailed from Turkey to India under a Bahamian flag.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that the release was part of the nascent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which began Sunday.

"We must not be distracted by this insufficient action by the Houthis," a release from the State Department Thursday said. "Within Yemen, the Houthis continue to round up and detain hundreds of local staff members of the UN, NGOs, and diplomatic missions under abysmal conditions, including dozens of current and former Yemeni staff of the United States government unlawfully held based on false accusations."

The State Department also called on the Houthis to permanently cease all attacks in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, and immediately release all of the hundreds of the remaining detainees.

The release of the crew members follows months of arduous negotiations and diplomacy between the countries involved and the United Nations International Maritime Organization.

"This is a moment of profound relief for all of us - not only for the crew and their families, but also to the wider maritime community," the IMO's Secretary-General, Arsenio Dominguez, said, the BBC reported.

"Today's breakthrough is a testament to the power of collective diplomacy and dialogue, recognizing that innocent seafarers must not become collateral victims in wider geopolitical tensions," he added.

In addition to the Galaxy Leader, the Houthis have also struck other vessels, sinking two and killing four crew members. The group has said it supports the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas and has said it has only targeted U.S., U.K and Israeli-backed ships. That has proven not to be true.

The Houthis have not been deterred by retaliatory attacks, including from Israel, which said it has carried out air strikes against the Houthis since July for the 400 missiles and drones that the Israeli military says have been launched at the country by Houthis from Yemen.

