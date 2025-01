1 of 2 | President Trump gives remarks on AI Infrastructure in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Trump is giving a virtual address at the World Economic Forum on Thursday. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will give a virtual address and answer questions from the World Economic Forum on Thursday. Trump is slated to join the forum at 11 a.m. EST. He will give an address followed by a Q&A led by World Economic Forum President and CEO Borge Brende. Advertisement

The forum is held annually in Davos, Switzerland. It brings together world leaders in government, business and academics to discuss matters relating to the global economy.

The president has a long, adversarial history with international organizations. He has announced the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Treaty, threatened to pull the United States out of NATO and been critical of the United Nations.

Other notable appearances set for the World Economic Forum on Thursday include Argentinian President Javier Milei -- days after attending Trump's inauguration -- and Muhammad Yunus, interim leader of Bangladesh.