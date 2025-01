Britain's Competition and Markets Authority on Thursday opened probes into Apple's and Google's mobile ecosystems. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority announced investigations into Apple and Google on Thursday to examine if their mobile ecosystems are breaking the country's competition rules. The British regulator said the two tech giants, both located in the United States, have a "strategic market status," which covers the operating systems, app stores, and phone browsers. The probe will examine if third-party techs are being locked out of the market by this dominance. Advertisement

"Given the importance of mobile ecosystems to people, businesses, and the economy, it is critical that competition work well," the CMA said in a statement. "Effective competition could ensure consumers and businesses are treated fairly by Apple and Google in relation to the terms and conditions they impose."

In response, an Apple representative said it concentrates on creating the best devices for the customers and not restricting competition.

"Apple believes in thriving and dynamic markets where innovation can flourish," the representative told CNBC. "We face competition in every segment and jurisdiction where we operate, and our focus is always the trust of our users."

The CMA said its investigations will probe Apple's and Google's positions in relation to their mobile operating systems, app stores and browsers to see if conduct requirements need to be imposed to ensure fair competition.

Advertisement

"Potential conduct requirement could include, for example, requiring Apple or Google to open up access to key functionality needed by other apps to operate on mobile devices; or making it possible for users to download apps and pay for in-app content more easily outside of Apple's and Google's own app stores," the CMA said.