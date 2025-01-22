Trending
Jan. 22, 2025 / 12:23 PM

Report: Hezbollah-Israel war deepens Lebanon's acute food insecurity

By Dalal Saoud
Volunteers prepare food for internally displaced people at a public park in Beirut in October. File photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The escalation of Hezbollah-Israel war in late 2024, which led to widespread destruction and large displacement, has left 30% of Lebanon's population facing acute food insecurity, with the country's refugee populations particularly at risk, a joint U.N.-Lebanese study reported Wednesday.

A food security analysis, developed by two U.N. agencies -- the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program -- and Lebanon's Ministry of Agriculture, shows that some 1.65 million people in Lebanon, including Syrian and Palestinian refugees, face crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity. That's up from 1.26 million before the escalation.

Meanwhile, 201,000 people are grappling with emergency levels, twice the number before, according to the analysis that took place between Nov. 18 and Dec. 4.

It also noted that malnutrition continues to pose a significant risk in Lebanon, particularly among children, adolescents and women. A recent study revealed that 3 of 4 children under age 5 are eating diets with very little diversity, leaving them vulnerable to stunting and wasting.

The study attributed the "significant deterioration" to the "compounded impact of conflict and large displacement on aggregate sectors of Lebanese economy," such as trade and tourism, which further aggravated the country's deep economic crisis.

The Hezbollah-Israel conflict, which started along Lebanon's southern border in October 2023 when the Iran-backed militant group opened "a support front" for Gaza, turned into a devastating war with Israel expanding its attacks Sept. 17.

Those attacks destroyed Hezbollah's military and civilian infrastructure and assassinated its leader and top officials and military commanders.

The relentless Israeli air and ground bombardment, which extended to new areas, led to widespread destruction of villages, property, hospitals and schools in Beirut's southern suburbs and in southern and eastern Lebanon.

It also forced the displacement of more than 1.2 million people, who fled the targeted areas to more secure regions across Lebanon.

A U.S-brokered cease-fire agreement came into effect Nov. 27, ending the 14-month war that killed or wounded more than 20,000 people. However, Israel continues its targeted attacks mainly on southern Lebanon, inflicting more casualties and damage.

Matthew Hollingworth, the World Food Program representative in Lebanon, said the country's worsening food security was "no surprise."

"Sixty-six days of war, preceded by months of conflict, have shattered lives and livelihoods," Hollingworth said. "While some can return home after the ceasefire, others face the harsh reality of having no home left to return to."

According to the World Bank, the conflict has caused significant damage across multiple sectors in Lebanon, with losses estimated at $5.1 billion and physical destruction amounting to $ 3.4 billion as of the end of October.

The agricultural sector faced $125 million in direct damages and $1.1 billion in economic losses, including the destruction of 60,000 olive trees and displacement of farming communities.

The commerce sector recorded $1.7 billion in economic losses, while the tourism and hospitality sector incurred $1.1 billion in losses due to reduced visitor arrivals.

Public infrastructure and the environment also sustained widespread damage.

The report indicated that displacement, the destruction of agricultural assets and supply chains, and severe market disruptions have left "vulnerable populations struggling with diminished food availability, access,and stability. "

It noted that displacement was "a critical driver of food insecurity" in Lebanon.

Veronica Quattrola, the Food and Agriculture Organization representative in Lebanon, said escalation of hostilities "severely impacted farmers' livelihoods, as well as agricultural assets and infrastructure, leading to heightened food insecurity and threatening the sustainability of farming activities."

The report projects that food insecurity is expected to persist over the next three months, with no short-term return to pre-crisis conditions. With challenges ahead, ongoing humanitarian efforts in supporting recovery will be critical.

In 2024, the report indicated that World Food Program provided food to 750,000 people displaced by fighting, supplying hot meals, food supplies and cash assistance to people in shelters and communities across Lebanon.

This year, it plans to assist 2.5 million people, including almost 900,000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

