In India, rail passengers die after jumping from train, being hit by another

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A rumor of a fire on a train crossing Maharashtra state's Jalgaon in India led to a panic, causing several passengers to jump from the coaches and into the path of another train on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Twelve people were killed in the incident.

Jalgaon Police Superintendent Mahaswar Reddy said some of the panicked passengers were hit by another train as they escaped the first train, which they believed was on fire. The incident happened on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, about 250 miles from Mumbai, between the Majeji and Pardhade train stations near Pachora.

"Our preliminary information is that there were sparks inside one of the coaches of Pushpak Express due to either 'hot axle' or [jamming] and some passengers panicked," a railway official said, according to NDTV.

"They pulled the [emergency brake] chain, and some of them jumped down on the tracks. At the same time, Karnataka Express was passing on the adjoining track."

Authorities said at least 11 others were injured in the incident. A medical team traveled to the scene, along with the divisional railway manager for Bhusawal. The injured were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's chief minister, said eight ambulances responded to the scene to transport the victims to various hospitals. Fadnavis said the families of those who died will receive compensation.

"The unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district in which some people lost their lives is very painful," Fadnavis said, according to India Today. "I pay my heartfelt tributes to them."