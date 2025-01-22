Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 9:21 AM

At least 10 killed, dozens injured in Israeli raid on Jenin in West Bank

By Paul Godfrey
Israeli forces conduct a search of a Palestinian Red Crescent Society ambulance at a road block Wednesday amid a major military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin in which at 10 Palestinians have been killed and as many as 40 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE
Israeli forces conduct a search of a Palestinian Red Crescent Society ambulance at a road block Wednesday amid a major military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin in which at 10 Palestinians have been killed and as many as 40 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A major Israeli "anti-terror" operation in the West Bank city of Jenin killed at least 10 Palestinians and injured as many as 40 others, Palestinian officials said.

Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday that a joint operation with other security branches had successfully targeted "more than 10 terrorists," conducted "aerial strikes on terror infrastructure sites" and that many explosives planted on routes into the city had been removed.

Advertisement

It stressed that the operation was ongoing.

Israeli warplanes struck targets ahead of the start of the incursion Tuesday by a significant contingent of troops supported by armored bulldozers, helicopters and drones into Jenin and its refugee camp in the west of the city.

Related

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority said Israeli forces "opened fire on civilians" and its security forces, "resulting in injuries to several civilians and a number of security personnel, one of whom is in critical condition."

Al Jazeera carried reports of doctors, nurses and patients of the city's hospital being injured and of people left without medical care after ambulances were blocked from entering.

Naming nine of those killed on its Facebook page, the Palestinian Health Ministry said they ranged in age from 16 to 57 years.

Advertisement

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X that the Security Cabinet had ordered the IDF, the Israeli Security Agency and the Israel Police to execute an "extensive and significant military operation to defeat terrorism" there.

The operation -- dubbed Iron Wall -- was, it said, an "additional step in achieving the objective we have set: bolstering security in Judea and Samaria [the occupied West Bank]."

"We are acting methodically and with determination against the Iranian axis wherever it reaches: in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Judea and Samaria -- and we are still active."

The Israeli military mounted a nine-day "anti-terror" operation in Jenin and the refugee camp in late August and early September, said to be one of the largest in the past two decades, in which at least 36 Palestinians were killed, according the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and while armed groups claimed most of the dead, children and elderly people were among those killed.

During mopping up operations against pockets of resistance in Qabatiya village, near Jenin, in which a local commander and "six other terrorists" were killed, video emerged that appeared to show Israeli troops tossing bodies from the roof of a building in contravention of international law.

Advertisement

The Israeli military announced a major investigation into the incident which was filmed by residents of Qabatiya and witnessed by an Associated Press reporter.

There was no evidence at that time that any of those killed in the anti-terror operation in Qabatiya were those in the video as their identities and cause of death were not yet known.

Latest Headlines

British competition watchdog taps former Amazon exec Doug Gurr as interim chair
World News // 34 minutes ago
British competition watchdog taps former Amazon exec Doug Gurr as interim chair
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Former Amazon UK Country Manager Doug Gurr Tuesday became interim chair of Britain's Competition and Markets Authority as government directs regulators to focus on growth instead of market competition compliance.
Prince Harry settles complaint against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers
World News // 1 hour ago
Prince Harry settles complaint against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Prince Harry settled his phone hacking case against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers on Wednesday, receiving an apology from the company and damages, his attorney told the British high court.
Turkey in mourning after deadly ski resort blaze kills 76, injures 51
World News // 3 hours ago
Turkey in mourning after deadly ski resort blaze kills 76, injures 51
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Turkish authorities are investigating a fire at a 12-story hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Turkey that killed 76 people, including children.
North Korea tells United Nations it is a 'responsible nuclear state'
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea tells United Nations it is a 'responsible nuclear state'
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- North Korea defended its right to maintain a nuclear weapons program at a United Nations disarmament conference held shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump referred to the North as a "nuclear power."
Police make arrest in Sydney synagogue arson case
World News // 5 hours ago
Police make arrest in Sydney synagogue arson case
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Australia on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 33-year-old man accused of vandalizing and attempting to set fire to a Sydney synagogue earlier this month.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi resigns over Oct. 7 failures
World News // 21 hours ago
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi resigns over Oct. 7 failures
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Isreal Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi resigned on Tuesday in a stunning announcement as he blamed himself for failures in Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023, attack.
Trump presidency looms large over WEF gathering of global business leaders, heads of state
World News // 1 day ago
Trump presidency looms large over WEF gathering of global business leaders, heads of state
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Trump's second presidency dominated proceedings at the World Economic Forum amid ominous warnings over the looming threat of trade tariffs and his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.
Tanzanian president, WHO confirm Marburg outbreak
World News // 1 day ago
Tanzanian president, WHO confirm Marburg outbreak
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Tanzanian President Samia Sululu Hassan confirmed an outbreak of Marburg virus after its health ministry had previously denied the spread.
Britain to hold inquiry into how teen who carried out Southport killing rampage was not stopped
World News // 1 day ago
Britain to hold inquiry into how teen who carried out Southport killing rampage was not stopped
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The British government announced a public inquiry into how a teen who went on a stabbing rampage killing three young girls, slipped under the net of authorities despite having a very troubled history.
Prince Harry's trial against Murdoch's NGN publications starts with delays
World News // 1 day ago
Prince Harry's trial against Murdoch's NGN publications starts with delays
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The trial pitting British royal Prince Harry against Rupert Murdoch's Sun tabloid newspaper got off to a slow start Tuesday with two adjournments until the afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

President Donald Trump 'fires' four presidential appointees
President Donald Trump 'fires' four presidential appointees
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
Trump administration removes female 4-star Coast Guard admiral from post
Trump administration removes female 4-star Coast Guard admiral from post
Tanzanian president, WHO confirm Marburg outbreak
Tanzanian president, WHO confirm Marburg outbreak
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement